High school sports schedule for Dec. 13, 2021

By:

Sunday, December 12, 2021 | 9:34 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

Midland Tournament

Blackhawk 63, Ellwood City 53

Lincoln Park 96, East Liverpool (Ohio) 74

Montour 76, Rochester 46

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Ambridge at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

River Valley at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills vs. Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s results

She Got Game Classic

North Catholic 77, Neumann-Goretti 64

Norwin 53, Dunbar, D.C. 23

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Altoona at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Armstrong at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

California at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Uniontown, 6 p.m.

Highlands at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Allderdice, 6 p.m.

McGuffey at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Moon at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Baldwin at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Hempfield at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Latrobe, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 8:35 p.m.

Class A

Norwin at Kiski Area, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Freeport at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Hampton at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling Catholic at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

Blackhawk at Moon, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

Carrick at Burrell, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

