High school sports schedule for Sept. 19, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, September 18, 2022 | 8:53 PM

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Nonsection

Brownsville at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

California at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Montour at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.

Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Hampton at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Oakland Catholic, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at South Park, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

West Mifflin at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at South Side, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.

Carlynton at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ellis School, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Highlands at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2

Oakland Catholic at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Bentworth at Avella, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Derry at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

