High school sports schedule for Sept. 19, 2022
By:
Sunday, September 18, 2022 | 8:53 PM
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Brownsville at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
California at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Montour at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.
Norwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Hampton at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Oakland Catholic, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at South Park, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
West Mifflin at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Springdale at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at South Side, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Carlynton at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Ellis School, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Highlands at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2
Oakland Catholic at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Charleroi, 6 p.m.
Bentworth at Avella, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Derry at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
