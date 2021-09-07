TribLIVE Logo
High school sports schedule for Sept. 7, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Monday, September 6, 2021 | 10:13 PM

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Hampton, 6:15 p.m.

Mars at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Washington, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Obama Academy at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

South Allegheny at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.

South Park at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Yough, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Hopewell, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at South Side, 7 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Riverview at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at California, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Derry at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Leechburg at West Shamokin, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Beaver at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

McDowell at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.

Valley at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at South Side, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Baldwin, 7:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 a.m.

Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Yough, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Frazier at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Park at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Section 5

Ligonier Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at West Greene, 6:30 p.m.

Geibel at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Eden Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Hillcrest Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at South Side, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

