High school sports schedules for Jan. 7, 2019

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, January 6, 2019 | 10:21 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Serra Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Brownsville at Bentworth, 6 p.m.; Freedom at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.;

Neshannock at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Shenango, 7 p.m.; New Brighton at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis School at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.;

Union at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at United, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 7:30 p.m.

Independent

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep at Butler, 7:10 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 9 p.m.; Peters Township at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Baldwin at Latrobe, 7:15 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; Hempfield at Plum, 9 p.m.

Class A

Chartiers Valley at Greensburg Salem, 9:15 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Meadville, 7:35 p.m.; Freeport at Sewickley Academy, 9:15 p.m.; Kiski Area at South Park, 9 p.m.; North Hills at Montour, 7:15 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Norwin, 7:20 p.m.; West Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 9:10 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s schedule

Class AA

Section 3A

Carlynton at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Riverview at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

