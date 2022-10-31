TribLIVE Logo
High school sports schedules for Oct. 31, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, October 30, 2022 | 8:24 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Nov. 11 schedule

Canon-McMillan (5-5) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (6-4) at Mt. Lebanon (5-5), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

North Hills (3-7) at Bethel Park (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (8-2) at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-4) at Pine-Richland (7-3), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (5-5) at Franklin Regional (6-3), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Hampton (5-5) at Montour (6-4), 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (4-6) at Armstrong (9-1), 7 p.m.; Mars (6-4) at McKeesport (9-1), 7 p.m.; West Allegheny (7-3) at Laurel Highlands (7-2), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (6-4) at Highlands (9-1), 7 p.m.

Bye: Aliquippa (9-0), Central Valley (9-1), Thomas Jefferson (7-3), Armstrong (9-1)

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s schedule

East Allegheny (7-3) at Mt. Pleasant (6-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (4-6) at West Mifflin (5-5), 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes (4-6) at Beaver (7-3), 7 p.m.; South Park (5-5) at Shady Side Academy (5-4), 7 p.m.

Bye: Belle Vernon (7-2), Avonworth (9-1), Elizabeth Forward (9-1), Freeport (9-1)

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Mohawk (4-4) at McGuffey (7-3), 7 p.m.; Burrell (6-4) at Neshannock (9-1), 7 p.m.; Washington (6-4) vs. Serra Catholic (7-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver (7-3) vs. Ligonier Valley (7-3) at Offutt Field, 7 p.m.; Riverside (5-4) at Sto-Rox (7-2), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (6-4) at Keystone Oaks (8-2), 7 p.m.

Bye: Steel Valley (9-0), Beaver Falls (9-1)

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Jeannette (3-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Clairton (5-5) vs. OLSH (8-2) at Moon, 7 p.m.; Leechburg (7-3) at Mapletown (10-0), 7 p.m.; California (8-2) at South Side (9-1), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (7-3) at Laurel (8-1), 7 p.m.; Union (7-3) at Burgettstown (6-3), 7 p.m.; Rochester (5-4) vs. Greensburg C.C. (8-2) at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Monessen (6-4) at Fort Cherry (7-3), 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

PIHL

Class 3A

Baldwin at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Butler at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Mars, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.

Armstrong at South Fayette, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center-Main, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Fox Chapel at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center-Main, 7:10 p.m.

Avonworth at Wheeling Park, Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Montour at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

West Allegheny at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Elizabeth Forward at Neshannock, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Burrell at Deer Lakes, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Soccer

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (17-0-1) vs. Fox Chapel (13-3-2) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Butler (13-4-2) vs. Pine-Richland (13-4-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Moon (18-0-1) vs. Montour (12-4-4) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Plum (19-1-1) vs. Ambridge (13-6-1) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

South Park (18-0) vs. Deer Lakes (18-2) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-3) vs. Beaver (13-6) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Charleroi (16-2) vs. Eden Christian Academy (15-2-1) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (14-2-1) vs. Sewickley Academy (16-2) at Montour, 6 p.m.

Girls

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Allegheny (18-1) vs. Seneca Valley (13-1-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (16-2-1) vs. Peters Township (13-1-3) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mars (16-0) vs. Latrobe (12-2-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Moon (18-0) vs. Plum (16-1) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (14-1) vs. Avonworth (17-3) at Montour, 8 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (18-1) vs. South Park (14-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Freedom (15-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Springdale (15-3) vs. Waynesburg (16-3) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Allegheny (17-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (11-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (14-2) vs. Seneca Valley (11-5) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (15-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (17-1) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; South Fayette (12-5) vs. Latrobe (18-0) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Freeport (19-2) vs. Quaker Valley (17-3) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Shenango (15-1) vs. Avonworth (15-3) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (17-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (14-4) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier (20-0) vs. Mapletown (17-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

