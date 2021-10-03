TribLIVE Logo
High school sports schedules for Oct. 4, 2021

By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, October 3, 2021 | 7:42 PM

High schools

Field hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class A

Ellis School at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Fox Chapel at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s schedule

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Thomas Jefferson at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Latrobe, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Armstrong at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Hempfield, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

Moon at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Hampton at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

Beaver at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Morgantown at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Carrick, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Steel Valley at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at South Park, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Butler, 8 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Latrobe, 8 p.m.

Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Plum at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Mars at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.

Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Section 4

East Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

South Park at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverside, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Carlynton at Eden Christian, 5 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

McKeesport at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

South Allegheny at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Springdale at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Avella at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at South Park, 7 p.m.

California at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Cameron, W.Va. at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at South Side, 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Prep at Hillcrest Academy, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Mars at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Union, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Armstrong, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at McGuffey, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores or results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

