High school sports schedules for Oct. 4, 2021
By:
Sunday, October 3, 2021 | 7:42 PM
High schools
Field hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class A
Ellis School at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Fox Chapel at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s schedule
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Thomas Jefferson at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Latrobe, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Armstrong at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Hempfield, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
Moon at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Hampton at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
Beaver at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class B
Burrell at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.
Morgantown at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Carrick, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Mohawk, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Armstrong, 6:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Steel Valley at McKeesport, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at South Park, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Butler, 8 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Latrobe, 8 p.m.
Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Plum at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Mars at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.
Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Section 4
East Allegheny at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
South Park at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Riverside, 3:45 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Carlynton at Eden Christian, 5 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
McKeesport at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
South Allegheny at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Springdale at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Avella at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at South Park, 7 p.m.
California at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Cameron, W.Va. at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at South Side, 7 p.m.
Cornerstone Prep at Hillcrest Academy, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Mars at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Union, 6 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Armstrong, 7:15 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at McGuffey, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores or results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.