High school sports scores for Sept. 5, 2021

By:

Sunday, September 5, 2021 | 9:47 PM

High schools

Soccer

Boys

Sunday’s results

Belle Vernon tournament

Belle Vernon 2, Gateway 1

Carlynton tournament

Carlynton 0, Hopewell 0

Keystone Oaks 4, Carlynton 0

Highlands tournament

Highlands 2, Leechburg 1

Shaler 5, Penn Hills 1

West Mifflin tournament

Thomas Jefferson 8, Serra Catholic 0

West Mifflin 2, Slippery Rock 1

Nonsection

Allderdice 9, McKeesport 0

Girls

Sunday’s results

Tournaments

Avonworth tournament

Bethel Park 5, South Fayette 1

North Hills 1, Avonworth 0

Belle Vernon tournament

Belle Vernon 3, Baldwin 2

Kiski Area 2, Hempfield 0

Butler tournament

Butler 2, Villa Maria 1

North Catholic 2, Burrell 0

Seneca Valley 0, Mars 0

Slippery Rock 4, Freeport 2

Carlynton tournament

Hopewell 3, Carlynton 0

Hopewell 4, Keystone Oaks 0

Chartiers-Houston tournament

Riverside 7, Beth-Center 0

Highlands tournament

Mt. Pleasant 4, Penn Hills 1

Shaler 6, Highlands 0

West Mifflin tournament

Allderdice 1, Quaker Valley 0

Latrobe 5, West Mifflin 0

Upper St. Clair 1, Thomas Jefferson 0

