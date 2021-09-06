High school sports scores for Sept. 5, 2021
By:
Sunday, September 5, 2021 | 9:47 PM
High schools
Soccer
Boys
Sunday’s results
Belle Vernon tournament
Belle Vernon 2, Gateway 1
Carlynton tournament
Carlynton 0, Hopewell 0
Keystone Oaks 4, Carlynton 0
Highlands tournament
Highlands 2, Leechburg 1
Shaler 5, Penn Hills 1
West Mifflin tournament
Thomas Jefferson 8, Serra Catholic 0
West Mifflin 2, Slippery Rock 1
Nonsection
Allderdice 9, McKeesport 0
Girls
Sunday’s results
Tournaments
Avonworth tournament
Bethel Park 5, South Fayette 1
North Hills 1, Avonworth 0
Belle Vernon tournament
Belle Vernon 3, Baldwin 2
Kiski Area 2, Hempfield 0
Butler tournament
Butler 2, Villa Maria 1
North Catholic 2, Burrell 0
Seneca Valley 0, Mars 0
Slippery Rock 4, Freeport 2
Carlynton tournament
Hopewell 3, Carlynton 0
Hopewell 4, Keystone Oaks 0
Chartiers-Houston tournament
Riverside 7, Beth-Center 0
Highlands tournament
Mt. Pleasant 4, Penn Hills 1
Shaler 6, Highlands 0
West Mifflin tournament
Allderdice 1, Quaker Valley 0
Latrobe 5, West Mifflin 0
Upper St. Clair 1, Thomas Jefferson 0
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
