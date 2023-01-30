High school sports scores, schedule for Jan. 29, 2023

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Sunday’s results

PBC Hall of Fame Classic

At Montour

Aliquippa 54, Uniontown 48

Baldwin 75, Mars 73

Lincoln Park 79, Chartiers Valley 65

North Hills 84, Belle Vernon 82

Pine-Richland 66, Northgate 46

Shootout at Seton Hill

Jeannette 46, Greensburg Salem 42

Norwin 69, Latrobe 38

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Obama Academy at Westmont Hilltop, 7:15 p.m.

Girls

Sunday’s results

Shootout at Seton Hill

Franklin Regional 54, Greensburg Salem 29

Trinity 39, Indiana 36

McKeesport 59, Greensburg Central Catholic 43

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Lincoln Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Moon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Neshannock, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at South Park, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Yough, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Freedom at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Hillel Academy at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Ellis School, 5 p.m.

Grace Christian at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Sunday’s results

All-Star Games at RMU Island Sports Center

Class 3A

Gold 7, Blue 6

Class 2A

Blue 8, Gold 6

Class A Group 1

Gold 6, Blue 5

Class A Group 2

Gold 6, Blue 6

Division II

Blue 8, Gold 6

Monday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt Lebanon at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.

Bethel Park at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop McCort at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6 p.m.

Franklin Regional at South Fayette, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Armstrong at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.

Hempfield at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class A

Chartiers Valley at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.

Hampton at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Moon at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

At Kiski Area: Bethel Park (7-3) vs. Fox Chapel (6-6), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-8) vs. Kiski Area (8-8), 6 p.m.

First round and quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

At Waynesburg: Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner vs. Waynesburg (10-2); North Allegheny (9-4) vs. Plum (9-1)

At Connellsville: West Allegheny (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (5-2); Franklin Regional (7-1) vs. Connellsville (12-4)

At Butler: Butler (19-1) vs. Peters Township (6-5); Hempfield (6-4) vs. Trinity (6-2)

At Canon-McMillan: Norwin (14-2) vs. Latrobe (6-2); Penn-Trafford/Kiski Area winner vs. Canon-McMillan (10-2)

Semifinals and finals

Feb. 4 schedule

At Peters Township, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

At Carlynton: Jefferson-Morgan (7-2) vs. Valley (11-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (7-4) vs. Carlynton (7-2), 7:15 p.m.

First round and quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

At Burgettstown: Carlynton/Southmoreland winner vs. Burgettstown (7-0); Mt. Pleasant (6-5) vs. Montour (5-2)

At Highlands: Frazier (9-6) vs. Hopewell (5-1); Highlands (8-1) vs. Indiana (7-7)

At Burrell: Burrell (8-3) vs. Knoch (8-5); Central Valley (6-1) vs. Laurel (13-4)

At Quaker Valley: McGuffey (10-2) vs. Freedom (5-8); Jefferson-Morgan/Valley winner vs. Quaker Valley (12-4)

Semifinals and finals

Feb. 4 schedule

At Chartiers-Houston, noon

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.