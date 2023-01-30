High school sports scores, schedule for Jan. 29, 2023
By:
Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 9:39 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s results
PBC Hall of Fame Classic
At Montour
Lincoln Park 79, Chartiers Valley 65
North Hills 84, Belle Vernon 82
Pine-Richland 66, Northgate 46
Shootout at Seton Hill
Jeannette 46, Greensburg Salem 42
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Obama Academy at Westmont Hilltop, 7:15 p.m.
Girls
Sunday’s results
Shootout at Seton Hill
Franklin Regional 54, Greensburg Salem 29
McKeesport 59, Greensburg Central Catholic 43
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Hempfield at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Lincoln Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Neshannock, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at South Park, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Freedom at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Hillel Academy at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Jeannette at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Carrick at Ellis School, 5 p.m.
Grace Christian at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Sunday’s results
All-Star Games at RMU Island Sports Center
Class 3A
Gold 7, Blue 6
Class 2A
Blue 8, Gold 6
Class A Group 1
Gold 6, Blue 5
Class A Group 2
Gold 6, Blue 6
Division II
Blue 8, Gold 6
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Mt Lebanon at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.
Bethel Park at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Bishop McCort at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6 p.m.
Franklin Regional at South Fayette, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Armstrong at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.
Hempfield at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class A
Chartiers Valley at North Hills, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.
Hampton at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Moon at Montour, RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
At Kiski Area: Bethel Park (7-3) vs. Fox Chapel (6-6), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-8) vs. Kiski Area (8-8), 6 p.m.
First round and quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
At Waynesburg: Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner vs. Waynesburg (10-2); North Allegheny (9-4) vs. Plum (9-1)
At Connellsville: West Allegheny (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (5-2); Franklin Regional (7-1) vs. Connellsville (12-4)
At Butler: Butler (19-1) vs. Peters Township (6-5); Hempfield (6-4) vs. Trinity (6-2)
At Canon-McMillan: Norwin (14-2) vs. Latrobe (6-2); Penn-Trafford/Kiski Area winner vs. Canon-McMillan (10-2)
Semifinals and finals
Feb. 4 schedule
At Peters Township, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
At Carlynton: Jefferson-Morgan (7-2) vs. Valley (11-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (7-4) vs. Carlynton (7-2), 7:15 p.m.
First round and quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
At Burgettstown: Carlynton/Southmoreland winner vs. Burgettstown (7-0); Mt. Pleasant (6-5) vs. Montour (5-2)
At Highlands: Frazier (9-6) vs. Hopewell (5-1); Highlands (8-1) vs. Indiana (7-7)
At Burrell: Burrell (8-3) vs. Knoch (8-5); Central Valley (6-1) vs. Laurel (13-4)
At Quaker Valley: McGuffey (10-2) vs. Freedom (5-8); Jefferson-Morgan/Valley winner vs. Quaker Valley (12-4)
Semifinals and finals
Feb. 4 schedule
At Chartiers-Houston, noon
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.