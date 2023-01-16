High school sports scores, schedules for Jan. 15, 2023
Sunday, January 15, 2023 | 10:25 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Sunday’s results
MLK Hoops for Harmony
At Chambersburg
Harrisburg 65, Aliqiuppa 43
Imani Christian 73, Chester 68
MLK Weekend Showcase
Woodland Hills 64, Clairton 45
Ron Galbreath Classic
At Westminster College
Shenango 63, Farrell 59
Mercer 62, Laurel 57
Union 64, Kennedy Catholic 18
Monday’s schedule
Nonsection
Propel Andrew Street at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Sunday’s results
MLK Hoops for Harmony
At Chambersburg
St. Frances (Md.) 58, North Allegheny 54
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Woodland Hills 73, Beaver Falls 55
Ron Galbreath Classic
At Westminster College
Shenango 69, Farrell 54
Neshannock 47, Union 37
Monday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Section 2
New Castle at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Waynesburg Central at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Yough at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burgettstown at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ellis School at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Frazier at California, 7 p.m.
Washington at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s schedule
Class 3A
Seneca Valley at Mt Lebanon, Mt Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Latrobe at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Center, 7:45 p.m.
Hempfield at Butler, Frozen Pond Arena, 9:10 p.m.
Class A
Hampton at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 6 p.m.
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Montour at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Beaver at West Allegheny, RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Plum, Pittsburgh Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Blackhawk at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Varsity D2
Elizabeth Forward at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 8 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.
