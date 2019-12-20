Jeannette announces second Jayhawk Athletic Hall of Fame class

Friday, December 20, 2019 | 4:18 PM

The Jeannette varsity cheerleading squad performs a cheer during a dedication ceremony for the grand opening of the new field at McKee Stadium on Thursday night, Aug. 29, 2019 in Jeannette.

After a successful launch of an all-sports hall of fame last year, Jeannette saw fit to make the venture a tradition.

To that end, the district announced the second Jayhawk Athletic Hall of Fame class Friday.

The 2019 inductees are:

Earl Highlands (Class of 1963, basketball)

Greg Hall (1976, wrestling)

LuAnn Mills (1980, basketball)

Bob Powell (1985), track)

Mycal Jones (1997, football)

Shelley Muto (1999, soccer)

Michael Dent (2004, football)

Carl Davis (basketball coach)

Paul Gaudi (contributor)

1971 football team

Legends Division (pre-1950)

Markley Barnes (football coach)

John Love (1930, football)

John Eibner (1934, football)

The induction banquet will be Feb. 22, 2020 at Ferrante’s Lakeview. Ticket information will be available later.

Members of the 1971 football team are asked to visit the JCSD website (www.jeannetteschooldistrict.org), click on the ‘Extracurricular’ tab, and complete the survey at the bottom of the page.

