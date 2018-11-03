Keller and Mattson split pair of matches at PIAA tournament

By: Michael Love

Saturday, November 3, 2018 | 9:33 AM

The Sewickley Academy doubles team of Victoria Keller and Alina Mattson went 1-1 Friday in PIAA Class AA girls tennis tournament play at the Hershey Racquet Club.

The WPIAL third-place team scored a 6-1, 6-1 first-round triumph over the sister combination of Lilia and Davan Lion, the District 9 champion from St. Marys.

The run for Keller and Mattson came to an end in the quarterfinals as they fell 6-0, 6-2 to the District 1 champion, Lower Moreland’s Elizabeth Berzin and Ally Cheiken.

The doubles tournament continues Saturday with the semifinals and the championship match. Beaver’s Devyn Campbell and Anna Blum, the WPIAL champions, won their two matches Friday, both in straight sets, and are alive for the state title.

Bedi falls in first round

Sewickley Academy sophomore Simran Bedi, the WPIAL runner-up, saw her state-title opportunity cut short Friday as she fell to District 6 champion Alyssa Kush from Westmont Hilltop 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the PIAA Class AA singles tournament at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Kush then lost a quarterfinal match to District 4 champion Olivia Dorner from South Williamsport, 6-2, 6-4.

WPIAL champion Laura Greb from Knoch will compete in the semifinals Saturday after producing straight-set victories in the first round and quarterfinals.

Greb’s teammate Brooke Bauer, however, bowed out in the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Lower Moreland’s Nikole Lisovyy, the District 1 champ.

QV boys soccer hopes nine is fine

The Quaker Valley boys soccer team will take on Shady Side Academy for the WPIAL Class AA championship Saturday at 1:15 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

The teams are meeting in the WPIAL final for the third year in a row.

The Quakers will attempt to win their ninth WPIAL title overall, their second in three years (2016) and their third since 2012.

QV captured four of those eight WPIAL crowns in a dominant run from 1992 to 1996.

Shady Side Academy won its first-ever WPIAL championship last year.

Mt. Lebanon owns the most WPIAL boys soccer titles with 10, and QV hopes to join North Allegheny, Springdale and Peters Township with nine.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.

Tags: Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy