Murrysville Star notebook: FR grad closing in on college hockey milestone

Saturday, December 18, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Franklin Regional grad Jamie Mauro takes a shot while playing for the Slippery Rock hockey team in 2019.

Hockey standout Jamie Mauro is on point at IUP.

On point, and on pace, for a career milestone.

The grad student forward could reach 200 points when the American Collegiate Hockey Association resumes in January.

Through 21 games, he had 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points this season, raising his career point total to 196.

Mauro played most of his college career at Slippery Rock, where he had 157 points.

Hoops season tips

The Franklin Regional girls basketball team started fast, winning both games at the Fayette County Coaches Tournament at Penn State Fayette.

The Panthers topped host Laurel Highlands, 60-27, as Avery Musto made five 3-pointers and scored 16 points and Brooke Schirmer added 13 points.

They followed with a 43-39 win over Hempfield as Schirmer scored 10.

The Panthers’ boys team went 0-2 in the Hempfield Tip-Off Tournament, falling to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 65-54, and Hempfield, 63-62.

Tragesser picks school

Franklin Regional senior Caroline Tragesser will play golf at the Division II level. Tragesser recently signed a letter of intent to attend Ohio Dominican of the Great Midwest Conference.

Bouncing back

The Franklin Regional hockey team doesn’t lose very often, but when the Panthers do fall, they have a knack for bouncing back.

After Penn-Trafford dumped them, 7-1, for their first loss of the season, the Panthers took down West Allegheny, 5-1.

Matty Knizner had two goals and an assist, while Brett Bowser, Chase Williams and Luke Lavrich also found the net, and Ben Yurko had three assists for Franklin Regional (8-1).

