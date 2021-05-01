Murrysville Star notebook: FR grad thriving in Mercyhurst bullpen

By:

Saturday, May 1, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Metro Creative

Franklin Regional grad Michael Krauza is having quite a season as a relief pitcher for Mercyhurst University.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound graduate student has appeared in 16 games and is 6-1 with an earned run average of 2.34 in 34⅔ innings.

He’s allowed 24 hits while striking out 38 and walking three. Opponents are batting .195 against him.

Krauza began his collegiate career playing club baseball at Xavier. He earned a scholarship to St. Bonaventure after attending a camp and got his fastball up to more than 90 miles per hour.

He pitched sparingly at St. Bonaventure before transferring to Mercyhurst.

Jackson at ACCs

Notre Dame sophomore and Franklin Regional grad Palmer Jackson placed 43rd at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, firing an 11-over 221.

Jackson played 18 rounds this season with a low round of 5-under par 67. His best 54-hole score was a 9-under 207.

He averaged 1-under par (71.61). His best finish with fifth at Augusta Haskins.

Jumper medals

Franklin Regional senior Jeffrey Downs won a gold and silver medal at the annual Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational on April 16. Downs won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 3 ½ inches and placed second in the high jump at 5-6.

He wasn’t the only Panther to win gold. Rayna Todero won the triple jump with a leap of 36-5.

The Panthers had three other silver medalists: Jermaine Turner in the 100-meter dash, Blake Cooper in the 200 and Ella Evans in the high jump.

Sierra Todero placed fourth in the triple jump, Mauriana Dorsch sixth in the 400 and fifth in the 100 hurdles and Bryan McShea fifth in triple jump.

The 400 boys relay team placed fourth and the 1,600 boys relay team was sixth.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional