North Allegheny rowers fare well at national championship regatta

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | 5:03 PM

Several members of the North Allegheny rowing team competed at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America national championship regatta over Memorial Day weekend on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

The Tigers were represented with qualifiers for the girls varsity lightweight double and the girls varsity quad races.

Charlotte Bentrim (stroke) and Rachel Lessure (bow) teamed up for the girls lightweight varsity double on May 28. They got out to a fast start and paced the field to secure third place in their semifinal heat to qualify for the grand final.

However, heavy rain during the night after the semifinals and before the Saturday finals made river conditions unsafe and the finals were canceled.

Despite the cancellation, Bentrim and Lessure both are juniors and will have another year to compete for North Allegheny.

Alexandra Junko, Tabo Mkandawire, Mirae Choe and Ashley Zeman comprised the Tigers’ girls varsity quad.

Facing the top scholastic quads in the country, the quartet posted a time of 5:30.5. They missed out on a spot in the grand final, finishing eighth overall.

The four quad rowers also will return for North Allegheny in the fall.

SRAA nationals has been held every year since May 1935, and women competed for the first time in 1974.

The primary function of the SRAA is to run the scholastic championship regatta, determining the national champions. It has been the principal source of rules and procedures governing high school rowing.

The association has helped establish new high school crew programs through advice and by providing key contacts within the rowing community.

