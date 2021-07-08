North Allegheny again wins Class 6A Trib Cup in dominant fashion

By:

Thursday, July 8, 2021 | 6:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny libero Caroline Curran (2) celebrates with teammates after defeating Shaler to win the WPIAL Class 4A championship match on Nov. 7, 2020, at Chartiers Valley.

Ben Franklin once said; “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

We can officially modernize that quote by adding North Allegheny winning the Trib Cup to life’s certainties.

The Trib Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

Since the contest began two decades ago, North Allegheny has won every Cup in the highest classification, usually like this year, in convincing fashion.

The Tigers’ sports programs earned points in 20 of the 24 sports and won championships in girls soccer, girls volleyball, boys cross country, girls cross country, girls basketball, hockey, girls swimming, baseball, boys lacrosse and boys volleyball.

North Allegheny won double gold with WPIAL and PIAA championships in girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, girls basketball, girls swimming and boys volleyball.

In late July and early August, the Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to saluting our six Cup champions.

The only real battle anymore in Class 6A is for second place, and this year’s fight for the runner-up spot was a dandy.

Only 15 points separated second place from a tie for fourth place with Seneca Valley earning the runner-up spot, just ahead of Upper St. Clair, Peters Township and Pine-Richland.

Final standings

1. North Allegheny – 1,280

2. Seneca Valley – 445

3. Upper St. Clair – 440

4. Peters Township – 430

4. Pine-Richland – 430

6. Mount Lebanon – 330

7. Fox Chapel – 305

8. Bethel Park – 300

9. Butler – 295

10. Central Catholic/Oakland Catholic – 255

11. Norwin – 240

12. Baldwin – 210

13. Hempfield – 175

14. Canon-McMillan – 165

15. Connellsville – 105

Tags: North Allegheny