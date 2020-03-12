North Allegheny bans spectators from athletics events as coronavirus precaution

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 8:48 PM

In response to coronavirus concerns, North Allegheny will ban spectators from attending all home sporting events until April 13, the school district decided Wednesday.

The ban includes outdoor spring sports events and impacts all spectators, NA athletic director Bob Bozzuto said, including parents.

It takes effect Thursday.

The school district sent an email to community members Wednesday that detailed actions it was taking “out of an abundance of caution” to protect students and staff.

“Games and practices will be held, but spectators will not be permitted to attend,” the district said.

Also, outside organizations are no longer allowed to use North Allegheny facilities, fields and grounds.

