North Allegheny notebook: Tigers tandem wins section doubles title

By:

Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Emily Wincko won a section doubles title.

Emily Wincko and Abbey Swirsding earned a spot in the WPIAL doubles tennis tournament after capturing the Section 2-AAA championship on Oct. 1.

The juniors defeated Moon’s Maria Lounder and Amanda Koren, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5) and 6-1, in the championship match. Lounder and Koren were the section’s top seeds.

Wincko and Swirsding won 10-2 and 10-4 in the first two rounds before winning 6-0, 6-0 over Mars’ Cece Crowley and Lauren Miko in the semifinals.

North Allegheny’s Clair Zheng and Sita Jain lost in the quarterfinals.

At the WPIAL doubles tournament, the North Allegheny pair won their first round and quarterfinal matches before losing to Shady Side Academy’s Elana Sobol an Rachel Nath, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4, in the semifinals.

They played in the third-place match Thursday.

Football team falls

Mt. Lebanon broke open a one-score game in the second half, outscoring North Allegheny, 30-6, and coming away with a convincing 51-20 victory to stay perfect at 6-0, 3-0 in Class 6A play.

Mt. Lebanon had not beaten North Allegheny since 2005.

Dwayne Taylor and J.R. Burton scored touchdowns for the Tigers. Burton ran for 138 yards on 12 carries, including a 61-yard TD.

The Tigers fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

Girls volleyball rebounds

Following a loss to Shaler on Sept. 23, the North Allegheny girls volleyball team rattled off four straight victories.

The No. 2-ranked Tigers scored 3-0 wins over Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Fox Chapel and Butler.

Against Butler on Oct. 6, Carissa Treser had 11 kills, Rachel Burton had six kills and Mia Tuman had 31 assists and three blocks as NA rolled 25-15, 25-8, 25-19.

NA girls reach 12-0-1

North Allegheny’s girls soccer scored its 12th shutout with a 3-0 win over Pine-Richland on Oct. 6. Lucia Wells had two goals, and Abigail Stager added a goal for the Tigers, who moved to 12-0-1 and 7-0-1 in Section 1-4A.

North Allegheny has outscored opponents 78-1.

Boys soccer gets shutout

The North Allegheny boys soccer team scored a key 4-0 win over Butler last week that helped the Tigers improve to 8-3 overall and 6-3 in Section 1-4A, good for second place behind Seneca Valley (11-0-1, 8-0-1).

Evan Anderson scored a hat trick, and Brandon Marzula added a goal for the Tigers.

Keeper Dante Accamando secured the shutout.

Hoffman at WPIALs

North Allegheny freshman Chris Hoffman finished 34th at the WPIAL Class AAA boys golf championships Oct. 5 at Nemacolin Country Club.

Hoffman shot 18-over-par 88. Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski shot even par to win the title.

The top 14 finishers advanced to the PIAA tournament.

Tags: North Allegheny