North Allegheny notebook: Wrestler Nathan Monteparte gets 100th career win

By:

Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Nathan Monteparte has compiled 100 career victories on the mat.

North Allegheny senior wrestler Nathan Monteparte hit the 100-career victory milestone on Jan. 11.

The 139-pound grappler scored a 12-3 major decision over Butler’s Kase Chopp.

The Tigers, however, couldn’t capitalize on that momentum and dropped a 29-23 decision to the Golden Tornado.

It was Butler’s first win over North Allegheny in program history.

Also scoring wins for the Tigers (8-4, 2-1 Section 2-3A) were Casey Walker (114 pounds), Griffen Reid (121), William Bentrim (127), Jayson Flener (145), Kellen Buggey (152) and Aidan Buggey (215).

Spirit team earns spot at PIAAs

North Allegheny’s competitive spirit team finished in fourth place at the WPIAL Class 3A championships Jan. 7, at Hempfield.

The Tigers earned a berth to the PIAA championships Jan. 27-28, in Hershey.

At WPIALs, Hempfield won the Class 3A title, followed by runner-up Thomas Jefferson.

Baldwin, Butler, Mars, Mt. Lebanon, North Hills, Penn Trafford, Pine-Richland and South Fayette also qualified for the state meet. Central Valley won the Class 2A title.

North Allegheny also will compete at the National High School cheerleading championships in February in Orlando, Fla.

Swimmers sweep Moon

North Allegheny’s swim teams each scored nonsection wins over Moon on Jan. 11. The girls won 103-37, and the boys won 107-71.

Earning first-place finishes for the girls were Eva Ogden (200 free), Vivien Li (200 IM), Delaney Kennedy (50 free), Juliet Hood (diving), Lexi Sundgren (100 fly), Natalie Sens (100 free) and Claire Bacu (500 free).

Event winners for boys were Zachary Totin (200 free), Eliot Maravich (200 IM, 100 fly), Danny Lesinski, (50 free, 500 free), Alex Palermo (diving) and Dylan Seiford (100 free).

Swept the 200 medley, the boys won the 200 free relay, and the girls won the 400 free relay.

North Allegheny girls top Butler

Jasmine Timmerson scored 21 points, Caroline Henderson had 15 and Lydia Betz added 11 to lead North Allegheny (6-3, 2-1) to a 64-47 Section 1-6A win over Butler on Jan. 10.

The Tigers made 14 3-point shots in the victory.

North Allegheny opened a 14-9 lead and pulled ahead 35-18 at the half.

NA boys fall short vs. Butler

Braylon Littlejohn scored 18 points and Donovan Carney added 15 to help Butler (10-2, 2-1) to a 63-50 win over North Allegheny in a Section 1-6A boys basketball game Jan. 10.

Ty Iwanonkiw scored 20 points, including six 3-pointers, for North Allegheny (4-6, 1-2). Joey Dopirak had 16.

Butler went 18 of 20 from the free-throw line to secure the win.

Gymnasts open season 3-0

North Allegheny’s gymnastics team scored a 137.65-132.55 win over Hopewell on Jan. 6 to improve to 3-0 this season.

Sophie Aglietti was the team’s top performer in vault and floor. Juliet Hood scored well on bars and beam.

The Tigers also have wins over Burrell and North Hills this season.

NA hockey drops OT decision to Peters Township

North Allegheny’s ice hockey team fell to 9-3-3 after suffering a third straight loss Jan. 9.

The Tigers lost 4-3 in overtime to Peters Township at Baierl Ice Complex.

Peters Township’s Luke Maietta scored with eight seconds left in overtime to seal the win.

Trey Gallo, Evan Kerber, Nate Spak scored for the Tigers. Gallo also had two assists. Cam Junker made 20 saves in net for NA.

The Tigers remain tied for first place in Class 3A with Seneca Valley with 21 points.

