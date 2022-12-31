North Allegheny’s Boyd, Central Catholic’s Gonzalez, Sullivan earn Class 6A all-state honors
Friday, December 30, 2022 | 2:00 PM
Three underclassmen who helped their football teams reach the WPIAL Class 6A championship game were recognized for their efforts Friday.
Central Catholic juniors Peter Gonzalez and Cole Sullivan and North Allegheny junior Khiryn Boyd were selected to the Pa. Football Writers Class 6A all-state team.
North Allegheny defeated Central Catholic, 35-21, in the WPIAL championship game Nov. 19, at Norwin Knights Stadium. The Tigers’ season came to an end with a 28-7 loss to State College in the PIAA quarterfinals.
Gonzalez made his impact as a wide receiver, catching 42 passes for 735 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing the early portion of the season with an injury. The son of a former Pitt quarterback, Gonzalez has more than a dozen Division I offers, including Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Maryland, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.
Sullivan, an outside linebacker/edge rusher, had 117 tackles despite playing much of the season with a cast on his hand. He has offers from Boston College and Kent State.
Boyd, selected as a defensive back, made six interceptions for the Tigers. Offensively, the Trib HSSN Class 6A player of the year, caught 44 passes for 771 yards. He also returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score. In the WPIAL finals, he reached the end zone on catches of 68 and 51 yards to help secure NA’s first district title since 2012.
St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback Samaj Jones was named the Class 6A player of the year. Harrisburg’s Calvin Everett was tabbed the Class 6A coach of the year. St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg, 42-7, in the PIAA Class 6A championship game.
The all-state team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The Class A, 2A and 3A teams were released Thursday. Class 4A, 5A and 6A were revealed Friday.
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210, junior
Sam Stoner, York High – 6-0, 190, senior
Harrison Susi, Coatesville – 6-0, 185, senior
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township – 6-1, 180, junior
Running back
Jaheim White, York High – 5-9, 190, senior
Ethan Shine, Central Bucks East – 5-11, 215, senior
Artis Simmons, McDowell – 5-8, 175, senior
Mahkai Hopkins, Harrisburg – 6-1, 240, senior
D’Antae Sheffey, State College – 5-11, 180, freshman
Wide receiver
Dylan Darville, Emmaus – 6-1, 180, senior
Pete Gonzalez, Central Catholic – 6-3, 200, junior
Kenny Johnson, Dallastown – 6-2, 190, senior
David Washington, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 190, junior
Tight end
Jack Donnelly, Central Bucks East – 6-2, 220, junior
Offensive line
Cooper Cousins, McDowell – 6-6, 310, junior
Michael Dincher, State College – 6-2, 300, senior
Ryan Howard, Downingtown West – 6-7, 305, junior
Deyvid Palepale, Hempfield – 6-3, 275, junior
Sean Kinney, Nazareth – 6-3, 290, junior
Athlete
Juelz Goff, Central York – 5-9, 190, junior
Kahmir Prescott, Northeast – 6-1, 192, junior
Isaac Sines, Cumberland Valley – 5-11, 190, senior
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg – 6-2, 245, senior
Cole Sullivan, Central Catholic – 6-3, 200, junior
Manny Miller, Altoona – 6-2, 220, senior
Stephen Scourtis, State College – 6-4, 240, senior
Kion Wright, Cheltenham – 6-3, 235, senior
JW Scott, State College – 6-1, 230, senior
Linebacker
Amir Jones, Harrisburg – 6-1, 185, senior
Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 230, senior
Owen Johnson, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-0, 215, junior
Carson Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley – 6-1, 195, senior
Domenic Grove, Central York – 6-0, 220, junior
Cole Nilles, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 235, senior
Defensive back
Omillio Agard, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 170, junior
Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 205, sophomore
Matthew Buchman, Hazleton Area – 6-1, 205, senior
Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny – 5-10, 165, junior
Ezeekai Thomas, Carlisle – 6-0, 185, senior
Specialist
Gryffin Mitstifer, Parkland – 6-1, 160, senior
Athlete
Razan Parker, South Philadelphia – 5-11, 200, senior
Kyle Williams, Harrisburg – 6-0, 185, senior
Cam Jones, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 183, senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep
COACH OF THE YEAR: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
