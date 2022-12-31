North Allegheny’s Boyd, Central Catholic’s Gonzalez, Sullivan earn Class 6A all-state honors

Friday, December 30, 2022 | 2:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khiryn Boyd breaks up a pass intended for Central Catholic’s Peter Gonzalez during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Norwin High School.

Three underclassmen who helped their football teams reach the WPIAL Class 6A championship game were recognized for their efforts Friday.

Central Catholic juniors Peter Gonzalez and Cole Sullivan and North Allegheny junior Khiryn Boyd were selected to the Pa. Football Writers Class 6A all-state team.

North Allegheny defeated Central Catholic, 35-21, in the WPIAL championship game Nov. 19, at Norwin Knights Stadium. The Tigers’ season came to an end with a 28-7 loss to State College in the PIAA quarterfinals.

Gonzalez made his impact as a wide receiver, catching 42 passes for 735 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing the early portion of the season with an injury. The son of a former Pitt quarterback, Gonzalez has more than a dozen Division I offers, including Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Maryland, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Sullivan, an outside linebacker/edge rusher, had 117 tackles despite playing much of the season with a cast on his hand. He has offers from Boston College and Kent State.

Boyd, selected as a defensive back, made six interceptions for the Tigers. Offensively, the Trib HSSN Class 6A player of the year, caught 44 passes for 771 yards. He also returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score. In the WPIAL finals, he reached the end zone on catches of 68 and 51 yards to help secure NA’s first district title since 2012.

St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback Samaj Jones was named the Class 6A player of the year. Harrisburg’s Calvin Everett was tabbed the Class 6A coach of the year. St. Joseph’s Prep defeated Harrisburg, 42-7, in the PIAA Class 6A championship game.

The all-state team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The Class A, 2A and 3A teams were released Thursday. Class 4A, 5A and 6A were revealed Friday.

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210, junior

Sam Stoner, York High – 6-0, 190, senior

Harrison Susi, Coatesville – 6-0, 185, senior

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township – 6-1, 180, junior

Running back

Jaheim White, York High – 5-9, 190, senior

Ethan Shine, Central Bucks East – 5-11, 215, senior

Artis Simmons, McDowell – 5-8, 175, senior

Mahkai Hopkins, Harrisburg – 6-1, 240, senior

D’Antae Sheffey, State College – 5-11, 180, freshman

Wide receiver

Dylan Darville, Emmaus – 6-1, 180, senior

Pete Gonzalez, Central Catholic – 6-3, 200, junior

Kenny Johnson, Dallastown – 6-2, 190, senior

David Washington, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 190, junior

Tight end

Jack Donnelly, Central Bucks East – 6-2, 220, junior

Offensive line

Cooper Cousins, McDowell – 6-6, 310, junior

Michael Dincher, State College – 6-2, 300, senior

Ryan Howard, Downingtown West – 6-7, 305, junior

Deyvid Palepale, Hempfield – 6-3, 275, junior

Sean Kinney, Nazareth – 6-3, 290, junior

Athlete

Juelz Goff, Central York – 5-9, 190, junior

Kahmir Prescott, Northeast – 6-1, 192, junior

Isaac Sines, Cumberland Valley – 5-11, 190, senior

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg – 6-2, 245, senior

Cole Sullivan, Central Catholic – 6-3, 200, junior

Manny Miller, Altoona – 6-2, 220, senior

Stephen Scourtis, State College – 6-4, 240, senior

Kion Wright, Cheltenham – 6-3, 235, senior

JW Scott, State College – 6-1, 230, senior

Linebacker

Amir Jones, Harrisburg – 6-1, 185, senior

Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 230, senior

Owen Johnson, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-0, 215, junior

Carson Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley – 6-1, 195, senior

Domenic Grove, Central York – 6-0, 220, junior

Cole Nilles, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 235, senior

Defensive back

Omillio Agard, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 170, junior

Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 205, sophomore

Matthew Buchman, Hazleton Area – 6-1, 205, senior

Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny – 5-10, 165, junior

Ezeekai Thomas, Carlisle – 6-0, 185, senior

Specialist

Gryffin Mitstifer, Parkland – 6-1, 160, senior

Athlete

Razan Parker, South Philadelphia – 5-11, 200, senior

Kyle Williams, Harrisburg – 6-0, 185, senior

Cam Jones, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 183, senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep

COACH OF THE YEAR: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

