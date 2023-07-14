North Catholic captures Class 3A Trib Cup for 4th straight year

Thursday, July 13, 2023 | 6:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The North Catholic girls basketball team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Blackhawk in Class 4A final March 4 at Petersen Events Center.

The historic North Catholic victory bell is ringing once again for another championship captured by the red and gold.

The Trojans’ athletic success has led to them hoisting the Class 3A Trib Cup for a fourth straight year and the fifth time overall, all in the last six years.

The HSSN Trib Cup is a yearlong competition in 25 team sports to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runner-up finishes.

North Catholic rocked the volleyball court this past school year, winning WPIAL championships in both girls and boys volleyball and earning silver in the PIAA girls volleyball 3A playoffs.

The Trojans girls basketball team repeated and captured a sixth WPIAL crown in the last seven years, plus added to their district record with a 22nd championship this past winter.

North Catholic won the championship by only 55 points, beating out Quaker Valley. The Quakers had won three straight Class 4A Trib Cups.

Avonworth enjoyed another strong athletic season with titles in girls soccer, girls hoops and softball. The Antelopes win the award for most consistent district school, finishing in third place with 410 points a year after earning third place in Class 3A with 415 points.

Rounding out the Top 5 in Class 3A was Knoch in fourth place and seven-time cup champion Shady Side Academy in fifth.

Here are the final Class 3A standings in the 2022-2023 HSSN Trib Cup:

1. North Catholic – 470

2. Quaker Valley – 415

3. Avonworth – 410

4. Knoch – 280

5. Shady Side Academy – 265

6. Mt. Pleasant – 250

6. South Park – 250

8. Deer Lakes – 235

9. Freeport – 220

9. Hopewell – 220

11. Beaver – 195

11. Central Valley – 195

13. Burrell – 185

14. Uniontown – 150

15. Lincoln Park – 140

16. McGuffey – 120

16. West Mifflin – 120

18. Keystone Oaks – 110

19. Southmoreland – 105

20. Derry – 100

21. Woodland Hills – 95

22. Yough – 80

23. Beaver Falls – 65

23. East Allegheny – 65

25. Valley – 60

26. Greensburg Salem – 40

26. South Allegheny – 40

