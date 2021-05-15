North Journal notebook: North Hills softball finishes 2nd in Section 3

By:
Saturday, May 15, 2021 | 11:01 AM

The North Hills softball team fell just short of a section title last week after falling to Shaler, 9-8, on May 11.

In the bottom of the seventh, Shaler’s Cam Murphy hit a two-run home run, and Natalie Spears delivered a two-run double for the walk-off win.

North Hills belted out 10 hits in defeat, including doubles by Brenna Westwood and Maria Chutko.

The Indians finished 7-2 in Section 3-5A, just behind Shaler (11-3, 8-1).

Anastasia Aggelou hit a three-run home run, and Chutko earned the win as North Hills beat Peters Township, 11-7, in a nonsection game May 12. The Indians improved to 11-4 overall.

NA softball clinches playoff berth

The North Allegheny softball team wrapped up its section slate with a 5-5 record and secured a playoff berth with late-season wins over Hempfield, 2-1, and Butler, 16-1.

Against Butler, Ashley Solenday and Alaina Whipkey knocked in three runs, and winning pitcher Anne Melle and Caitlin Logan each had two RBIs as the Tigers improved to 8-9 overall.

North Hills falls short of postseason

The North Hills baseball team wrapped up the season 5-11 overall and 2-8 in Section 3-5A, falling short of a WPIAL playoff berth.

The Indians lost their final five games, including back-to-back contests against Shaler on May 4 and 6.

The Indians recognized five senior players on May 6 — first baseman Hunter Furgiuele, pitcher/first baseman Jake Rebel, outfielder Josh Dreyer, outfielder Drew Garth and catcher Tyler Cote.

Tigers winning streak snapped

The top-ranked North Allegheny baseball team lost 2-1 to Penn-Trafford in a nonsection game May 12, snapping a six-game winning streak.

Dylan Grabowski and Jacob Otto had RBI singles and Tyler Hoover pitched five innings of one-hit ball to lead Penn-Trafford (11-6). David Posey drove in a run for North Allegheny (16-3).

The Tigers, ranked No. 1 by Trib HSSN, will open the playoffs this week.

Lacrosse teams look toward postseason

The North Allegheny girls lacrosse team won its fourth straight game May 11 with a 17-3 nonsection triumph over Plum.

Katie Oates and Skye DePrado each had five goals, and Lola Wilhite added four goals. Izzy Trunzo made six saves as NA improved to 13-3 overall. The Tigers also were 8-2 in Section 2-3A.

North Hills (5-8, 3-7 in Section 2-3A) fell short of the WPIAL girls lacrosse playoff field.

The North Allegheny boys lacrosse team also is playoff-bound. Behind four goals from Cole Bordo and Nick Eck, the Tigers beat Norwin, 14-2, on May 12 to improve to 8-4 overall and 6-2 in Section 2-3A.

North Hills finished its season 4-11 overall and 3-6 in Section 2-AA.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: ,

More High School Other

Norwin notebook: Kessler’s home run trot a familiar sight for Knights
High school scores, summaries and schedule for May 14, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 13, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 12, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 11, 2021

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me