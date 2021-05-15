North Journal notebook: North Hills softball finishes 2nd in Section 3

The North Hills softball team fell just short of a section title last week after falling to Shaler, 9-8, on May 11.

In the bottom of the seventh, Shaler’s Cam Murphy hit a two-run home run, and Natalie Spears delivered a two-run double for the walk-off win.

North Hills belted out 10 hits in defeat, including doubles by Brenna Westwood and Maria Chutko.

The Indians finished 7-2 in Section 3-5A, just behind Shaler (11-3, 8-1).

Anastasia Aggelou hit a three-run home run, and Chutko earned the win as North Hills beat Peters Township, 11-7, in a nonsection game May 12. The Indians improved to 11-4 overall.

NA softball clinches playoff berth

The North Allegheny softball team wrapped up its section slate with a 5-5 record and secured a playoff berth with late-season wins over Hempfield, 2-1, and Butler, 16-1.

Against Butler, Ashley Solenday and Alaina Whipkey knocked in three runs, and winning pitcher Anne Melle and Caitlin Logan each had two RBIs as the Tigers improved to 8-9 overall.

North Hills falls short of postseason

The North Hills baseball team wrapped up the season 5-11 overall and 2-8 in Section 3-5A, falling short of a WPIAL playoff berth.

The Indians lost their final five games, including back-to-back contests against Shaler on May 4 and 6.

The Indians recognized five senior players on May 6 — first baseman Hunter Furgiuele, pitcher/first baseman Jake Rebel, outfielder Josh Dreyer, outfielder Drew Garth and catcher Tyler Cote.

Tigers winning streak snapped

The top-ranked North Allegheny baseball team lost 2-1 to Penn-Trafford in a nonsection game May 12, snapping a six-game winning streak.

Dylan Grabowski and Jacob Otto had RBI singles and Tyler Hoover pitched five innings of one-hit ball to lead Penn-Trafford (11-6). David Posey drove in a run for North Allegheny (16-3).

The Tigers, ranked No. 1 by Trib HSSN, will open the playoffs this week.

Lacrosse teams look toward postseason

The North Allegheny girls lacrosse team won its fourth straight game May 11 with a 17-3 nonsection triumph over Plum.

Katie Oates and Skye DePrado each had five goals, and Lola Wilhite added four goals. Izzy Trunzo made six saves as NA improved to 13-3 overall. The Tigers also were 8-2 in Section 2-3A.

North Hills (5-8, 3-7 in Section 2-3A) fell short of the WPIAL girls lacrosse playoff field.

The North Allegheny boys lacrosse team also is playoff-bound. Behind four goals from Cole Bordo and Nick Eck, the Tigers beat Norwin, 14-2, on May 12 to improve to 8-4 overall and 6-2 in Section 2-3A.

North Hills finished its season 4-11 overall and 3-6 in Section 2-AA.

