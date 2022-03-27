Norwin notebook: Girls bowling team reaches playoff round at states

By:

Sunday, March 27, 2022 | 11:01 AM

AP

The Norwin girls bowling team reached the playoff round of the state championships March 19 in Lancaster.

The Knights were tripped up by Neshaminy in the quarterfinals, 2-0. Neshaminy went on to defeat Shikellamy in the finals.

Norwin was third after the qualifying round.

Kali Siegel (533), Kari Siegel (487), Justine Stolinski (468), Angela Furin (458) and Julie Fekete (447) competed for the Knights.

Kali Siegel was named to the all-star team.

…

Tennis, anyone?

The Norwin boys tennis team won its season-opening match.

The Knights defeated Greensburg Salem, 4-1, as Brady Johnson and Mitch Kenney picked up singles wins.

The doubles teams, meanwhile, of Nick Cormas and Cole Kubistek and Josh Bazala and Owen Orth were winners.

…

PIHL all-stars

Norwin’s Logan Fear (F), Alex Thomas (F), Ty Shigo (F), Owen Burmeister (GT) and Jake Meier (D) were picked for the PIHL Class A All-Star Game.

The league’s four all-star games will be April 3 at Alpha Ice Complex. Division 2 will start the day at noon, followed by Class A at 2 p.m., 2A at 4 and 3A at 6.

…

College scene

Checking on Norwin graduates competing at the college level:

Baseball

Mercyhurst: Sophomore outfielder Aidan Shephard hit his fifth home run of the season as the Lakers clubbed Salem, 14-4. He has 12 RBIs and seven runs scored.

Seton Hill: The No. 22-ranked Griffins swept a four-game series from Walsh to move to 11-4-1 with PSAC play just around the bend. In the fourth game of the series, junior Owen Sabol homered and drove in three runs in an 8-2 victory.

Westmoreland County CC: The Wolfpack took down a three-game winning streak with a 12-7 victory over Jamestown Community College. Freshman Aidan McLaughlin drove in a pair of runs for WCCC.

…

Softball

Saint Vincent: Sophomore Leah Yoder had two hits in a 5-0 win over Penn State Fayette.

Sophomore Alexandra Dillner went 3 for 3 as the Bearcats defeated La Roche, 11-3.

The team swept the doubleheader with an 8-1 victory in the nightcap as Dillner went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

…

Men’s golf

Penn State Altoona: Freshman Logan Divald carded a pair of 76s for a two-round total of 10-over-par 152 to tie for eighth at The Ruckus at Williamsburg National Golf Club in Virginia. He helped the Lions to a third-place team finish.

…

Women’s lacrosse

Westminster: Senior Magen Polczynski just finished basketball season, but she appears to already be in lacrosse mode.

Polczynski scored a game-high six goals, five before halftime, and added three assists to pace the Titans to an 18-4 win over La Roche.

…

Men’s lacrosse

Washington & Jefferson: Sophomore Nate Petrarco had four ground balls and caused three turnovers in a 12-10 victory over Heidelberg.

…

Men’s swimming

George Washington: Sophomore Ethan Tulenko earned 36 points for his title-winning team at the Atlantic 10 championships.

He swam a leg of the winning 800- and 400-yard freestyle relays and took second in the 100-yard butterfly with a personal-best mark of 47.88 seconds. He also was fifth in the 100 freestyle in 44.96 seconds.

…

Women’s track & field

Waynesburg: Freshman Megan Barry (Norwin) finished fourth in the javelin at the Stan Romanoski Open at West Virginia. Her top throw sailed 101 feet.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin