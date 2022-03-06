Norwin notebook: Loss to Butler ends solid season for boys basketball team

By:

Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Ty Stecko pulls down a rebound in front of Hempfield’s Charles Ewer during their Section 3-6A game on Jan. 4.

Norwin’s boys basketball team couldn’t hold off Butler for a second time this season and fell 81-73 in a rematch with the Golden Tornado in the WPIAL Class 6A first round, bringing the Knights’ season to a close.

Junior Adam Bilinsky scored 27 points to pace the Knights, who finished with a 9-11 record under first-year coach Lance Maha.

The finish marked a two-win improvement over last season and saw the Knights earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2015-16 when Lynn Washowich was coach.

The Knights could be a Section 3-6A contender next season. One positive about this year’s team is that only three seniors will graduate, so most of the rotation is due back.

Key senior losses will be Michael Fleming and Ty Stecko, both starters.

Bilinsky will return after a career season, along with other regulars Ryan Edwards and Justin Weaver, both juniors.

Goal-oriented

Irwin’s Calahan Young was selected to play in the International Blind Sports Federation Goalball Americas Championships Feb. 18-22 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Young, a Norwin graduate, helped the U.S. men’s team win a silver medal.

The team qualified for the IBSA Goalball World Championships June 6-18 in Hangzhou, China. That could lead the Americans to the next Paralympic Games in 2024 in Paris.

Young played in the most recent games in Tokyo.

The U.S. men averaged more than 11 goals per game and finished 7-1 in Brazil. The only loss came against defending Paralympic champion Brazil in the gold-medal game, 12-2.

Young had 22 goals in the tournament.

Levendosky, Barca commit

Norwin football teammates might end up playing against each other in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.

Quarterback/free safety Luke Levendosky announced he will continue his playing career at Saint Vincent, while running back and defensive back Dom Barca declared his intentions to play at Washington & Jefferson.

Levendosky threw for 1,082 yards and eight touchdowns and ran for 505 last season, while Barca rushed for 412 yards and five TDs and caught 18 passes for 297 yards and three scores.

Knights clinch playoff spot

The Norwin hockey team secured a PIHL Class A playoff berth and was set to open the postseason tournament with a quarterfinal matchup against McDowell on Thursday, March 10.

The Knights went 14-4-2 to finish atop the Southeast Division. They had a three-game winning streak to end the regular season.

The Knights knocked off previously unbeaten Fox Chapel, 6-5. Alec Thomas netted the game-winner at the 14:12 mark of overtime on an assist from Jake Maier as the Knights scored three unanswered goals after falling behind 5-3 in the third period.

The Knights’ 30 points were four better than Westmont Hilltop.

College scene

Checking in on Norwin graduates playing at the college level:

Baseball

Mount St. Mary’s: Freshman Nick Fleming had a run-scoring double in a 5-4 victory over Lehigh, his first collegiate hit.

Penn State Behrend: Senior Ryan Weaver was named the AMCC Pitcher of the Week. Weaver earned his first win of the season as he worked three scoreless innings against Eastern Mennonite, allowing two hits.

Seton Hill: The Griffins rebounded from their first loss of the young season with a 3-2 home victory over Walsh. They followed with a 5-2 victory against Walsh as junior Owen Sabol had two hits.

Women’s basketball

Westminster: The rubber match of a college sibling rivalry went to big sister. Senior Magen Polczynski had 13 points to help the Titans defeat Grove City, and her freshman sister, Mara Polczynski, 75-62, in the PAC semifinals. Mara Polczynski had 10 points in the loss. Westminster won 2 of the 3 meetings.

“It has been such a long ride and it is hard being the only senior,” Magen Polczynski said. “But it feels so good to be with my best friends.”

Mara Polczynski set a freshman program record with 103 career assists.

When Westminster clubbed Geneva, 105-77, in the quarterfinals, Magen Polczynski had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Women’s indoor track

Duquesne: Sophomore Emily Brozeski finished second in the pentathlon with a personal-best score of 3,764 points at the Atlantic 10 Championships. She took fifth in the long jump (5.64 meters).

Wrestling

Bucknell: Sophomore 133-pounder Kurtis Phipps moved into the Intermat national rankings for the first time this season, taking the No. 32 spot. Phipps is 19-9, including 14-4 in duals.

Men’s volleyball

Thiel: Freshman JC Govannucci had 11 kills, four digs and three blocks in a 3-0 win over Hilbert.

