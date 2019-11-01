Penn Hills fall sports athletes earn all-section honors

Thursday, October 31, 2019 | 9:11 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Iain Krieger prepares for the 2019-2020 season.

All-section honors were awarded to Penn Hills fall sports athletes in soccer and girls volleyball recently.

The Indians had five athletes from boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball receive all-section honors from the PA Big 56 this season.

Junior forward Maya Wofford headlined the list of athletes, as she received girls soccer first-team honors in Section 3-AAAA.

Wofford led the girls soccer team to a 5-11-2 overall record and a 1-10-1 record in section play, which is an improvement from the Indians’ record last year where they finished 3-14, 2-10.

“It’s really exciting because for the last two years I got honorable mention. I really stepped up this year and really tried to get first team. I‘m really happy it actually happened,” Wofford said.

“I kept a more positive attitude during all the games. My work rate was a lot higher than it used to be.”

Senior defender Dayvona Logan received second-team honors in her final season. This honor means a lot for Logan since she changed positions to center back for coach Ashley DeVito.

“I’m really happy because I didn’t start soccer as a defender. I really stepped up this year, and my coach asked me to play center back. I was pretty nervous since center back is a really big position,” Logan said.

“After the first or second game, I got really into it and it was a really good position to play. A lot of leadership is required with being the center back.”

Logan plans to major in physical therapy at Slippery Rock next year as her soccer career comes to a close.

The Indians finished the season a strong note, going 2-2-1 in the final five games. Penn Hills won 4-0 over Carrick on Oct. 3 and 5-4 at Springdale on Oct. 12. The Indians finished the season with a 2-2 tie against Allderdice. Penn Hills lost to Allderdice, 1-0, earlier in the season.

The boys soccer team had two members receive all-section honors after finishing 2-16 overall and 1-13 in Section 3-AAA.

Senior defender Iain Krieger earned second-team honors for the second year in a row. Krieger was named honorable mention as a sophomore.

Krieger, who finished with four goals on 15 shots, was voted by coaches as the 13th-best player in Section 3-AAAA. As a team captain, Krieger was more impressed with how the team came together this season.

“It has been the hard work and the play style of every player. I like the way the team bonded together and the way we communicated. The way we played on the field and the way we acted on and off the field made a big difference,” Krieger said.

Krieger plans to join the U.S. Army after high school.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a young boy. I’ve always loved the military whether it comes to watching the movies, playing games that deal with it or simply speaking about it. I love visiting monuments, and I’ve had a big passion for it,” Krieger said.

Freshman midfielder Lenny Duncan received honorable mention honors. Duncan scored eight goals on 35 shots.

As a focal point of program for years to come, Duncan understands he needs to continue his growth on and off the soccer field as coach Ryan Hankey looks to rebuild the program.

“I’m working on my shooting and my teamwork and communication between everybody,” Duncan said.

Krieger plays club soccer for Century United West, while Duncan plays for Century United East. Senior setter Colleen Hoolahan was the only girls volleyball player to receive all-section honors this season. Hoolahan, who was named honorable mention during her sophomore season, received second-team honors during her final season.

Hoolahan led the Indians with 251 assists. Coach Jay Mitlo revised Hoolahan’s role after injuries suffered by junior outside hitter Faith Crawford and senior outside hitter Yasmine Logan.

