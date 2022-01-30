Penn Hills notebook: Bowling team building for future

Sunday, January 30, 2022 | 11:01 AM

The Penn Hills bowling team is trying to lay a foundation for future seasons.

The Indians don’t have enough bowlers to make an impact in WPIBL play. However, the bowlers they do have on the roster have an opportunity to get a lot of work in at the varsity level.

Freshman Nick Hepler has shown progress for Penn Hills. He has an average of 170.33, which ranks 11th in the section.

“I think he’s doing well,” Indians coach Angela Hepler said. “He’ll grow as we go along. There have been a lot of improvements with Olivia Grainy as well.”

Josh Garland is Penn Hills’ only senior and has a 203.3 average, which ranks fourth in the East section. However, the rest of the Indians’ boys team is filled with younger bowlers.

Freshman Deklan Shiring, who has a 106.11 average, and Kadenn Truesdale, who has a 96.93 average, are helping Penn Hills build a foundation.

“We work on spare shooting a lot in practice,” Angela Hepler said. “When it comes to bowling, that will make or break you, how you pick up spares.”

On the girls side, Grainy has a 130.67 average and has a top game of 159 and high series of 438. Grainy’s average ranks 11th in the section.

Penn Hills’ other girls bowler, Keira Waldo, is a junior who has a high game of 115.

“She’s improved, and she’s stepped into a leadership role,” Angela Hepler said. “She is telling the other bowlers what to expect and cheering them on. It’s helping out our younger girl.”

Angela Hepler said she is hoping to continue to grow the program from this season.

“We are hoping to keep things going during the spring and summer,” Angela Hepler said. “I’m here any time someone wants to practice.”

Redeemer Lutheran has one bowler, Lucas Brown.

Brown, a senior, has the eighth-best average in the East section, with a 176.83. Brown has a high game of 222 and a high series of 558.

Girls basketball tastes victory

The Indians snapped an 11-game losing streak to start the season with a 50-41 win over Kiski Area on Jan. 21 at home.

Penn Hills, which has struggled with low numbers, was able to jump on the Cavaliers and never look back. The Indians took a 28-14 lead into the half and were never threatened in the second half.

Hannah Pugliese led Penn Hills with 18 points. Cara Crawford and Egypt Coleman also contributed 16 and 10 points, respectively.

Penn Hills is 1-12 overall and 0-7 in Section 4-5A play.

