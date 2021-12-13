Penn Hills trio to wear red, white, blue at ball hockey world championships

Sunday, December 12, 2021 | 9:20 PM

Submitted From left, Penn Hills’ Luke Rose, Lou O’Connor and Nathan Otley will play for Team USA at the Ball Hockey Championships in Slovakia.

Lou O’Connor quickly got the idea that trying out for the USA U16 ball hockey team wasn’t going to be an easy ride. Roster spots would be earned.

The Penn Hills freshman who plays forward and defense was pushed to see what he was made of.

“The first tryout was rough, actually,” O’Connor said. “He had us doing squats, burpees and sit-ups before we started for 20 minutes.”

But O’Connor persevered and became one of three Penn Hills students to be selected for the team. O’Connor, along with seniors Luke Rose and Nathan Otley, who are on the 18U team, will represent the USA in the Ball Hockey Championships July 1-4 in Slovakia.

Rose previously was selected to play on the 16U team, but the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

“Honestly, it motivated me more,” Rose said. “I wanted to go over and win a gold.”

Getting prepared to play with a team of kids who aren’t in your community is a task Rose is familiar with.

Rose also plays ice hockey for Burrell since Penn Hills doesn’t have a team. With his teammates on Team USA, he does his best to communicate.

“We keep in touch. We are texting all the time,” Rose said. “Whenever we have these weekends we are together, we try to stay together at camp and keep talking.”

O’Connor, who plays forward and defense, has been motivated by the experience. He is starting to get into a more routine weightlifting program and is focused on becoming a more well-rounded player.

His current strength is in his mental approach.

“I don’t panic with the ball,” O’Connor said. “I look around at my options a lot.”

Otley has played ball hockey for 11 years. During his career, he has become versatile and has been rotated through playing defense, center and wing.

Otley will be a wing on the USA team. Playing ball hockey is something that runs in his family and something he was able to enjoy with his dad and grandfather.

“I never thought it would get to the point where I’d be playing for a team like that,” Otley said. “I didn’t even know it existed. Two years ago, I made the U16 team, and I got invited to the tryouts, which was cool.”

Otley, who plays for the Penn Hills Snipers team, is excited to be able to make a trip with so many kids he knows.

“We have a good group of people coming out there, including other kids who play for Penn Hills that go to schools in other districts,” Otley said. “I’m excited to also have a few of the coaches from Penn Hills to go to this with me.”

