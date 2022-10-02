Penn-Trafford notebook: Nick Turowski in position to take shot at WPIAL repeat

Sunday, October 2, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford junior Nick Turowski watches his drive on No. 15 at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Bolivar on Sept. 27 during the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A golf championship. Turowski shot a 2-over par 73.

Despite not putting his best, Penn-Trafford junior Nick Turowski put himself in great position to capture his second consecutive WPIAL Class 3A golf championship.

Turowski shot a 2-over par 73 during the first round of the championship at Champion Lakes Golf Course near Bolivar and finds himself two strokes behind Central Catholic senior Rocco Salvitti entering the final round Thursday at Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley.

The WPIAL instituted a new format, a 36-hole tournament, to decide the winner.

Turowski and most golfers like the new way to decide the winner.

“It will decide a true champion,” Turowski said. “I didn’t have my best putting day, but I went back to the putter I used to win the WPIAL title in 2021. I have to get used to it again.”

Golfers battled gusty winds and cool temperatures at Champion Lakes.

Turowski’s only birdie came on No. 18.

The West Virginia commit is looking forward to the final round.

Tennis falls short

The Penn-Trafford girls’ tennis team needed to upset first-place Franklin Regional if it hoped to win the Section 1 title, but Franklin Regional won, 4-1, to end the team’s hopes. Mia Williams picked up the only win for the Warriors.

Hershberger returns

The Warriors field hockey team snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Aquinas Academy, 3-2, in a nonsection match Sept. 28.

Ava Hershberger returned from an injury and scored two goals. Rilie Moors tallied the other goal for the Warriors, who improved to 7-4 overall.

Penn-Trafford was scheduled to play two nonsection games — at Winchester Thurston on Sept. 29 and Norwin at home Oct. 3 — before returning to conference action Oct. 5.

Record run for Barilla

Penn-Trafford’s Amelia Barilla broke the Latrobe cross country course record with a time of 19:41 on Sept. 27 in a meet against Latrobe and Ligonier Valley. Barilla also placed fourth at the Uniontown Invitational on Sept. 24.

Warriors boys tie Gateway

Goals by junior Logan Murphy and senior Logan Swartz helped Penn-Trafford tie Gateway, 2-2, on Sept. 28.

The Warriors dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Norwin in a nonsection match on Sept. 24 and got goals from Swartz and Daniel Carr in a 2-0 victory against Latrobe on Sept. 22. Carr also scored in the overtime loss to Norwin.

The Warriors are 4-3-1 in the section.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

