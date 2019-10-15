PIAA regionals in golf and final day of section play in soccer highlight Tuesday’s action

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 12:41 AM

The hopes and dreams of competing for a state championship for 48 WPIAL golfers have one more hurdle.

The PIAA Western Regionals are set for Tuesday at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville.

The WPIAL will be represented by 14 golfers in boys Class AAA, 18 in boys AA, 7 in girls AAA and 9 in girls AA.

Those who qualify on Tuesday will participate in the 2019 PIAA individual boys and girls golf championships.

The two day, 36-hole championship will take place at the Heritage Hills Golf Course in York, Pa. on Oct. 21-22.

Last call

Tuesday is the final day for section games in WPIAL soccer with the district playoff brackets coming out on Wednesday.

There is one more spot up for grabs in boys soccer. Mohawk (4-6-1) visits Neshannock (0-10-1) on Tuesday.

If the Warriors win, they will tie Beaver County Christian for fourth place in Section 1-A and earn a spot in the playoffs after splitting with the Eagles in the regular season.

Mohawk blanked Neshannock 4-0 earlier this season.

There are two girls matches with playoff implications.

Laurel Highlands (6-5) is at Allbert Gallatin (0-11). The Mustangs have clinched in Section 2-AAA, but a loss would allow Greensburg Salem to clinch as well.

In Section 3-AA, Mt. Pleasant (6-5) will host Brownsville (5-6) on Tuesday. The visiting Falcons need a win to tie for fourth place and earn a playoff berth. The Vikings have already clinched and would eliminate Brownsville with a win or a tie.

Final week begins

The WPIAL girls volleyball regular season enters the final week of the regular season.

The top four teams in Section 3-AAAA are set with the final order to be determined with two key matches.

On Tuesday, Hempfield (8-2) visits Connellsville (8-3). Then on Thursday, Penn-Trafford (8-2) travels to Norwin (7-3).

Also on Tuesday, the section championship will be determined in Section 2-A when Carmichaels hosts Geibel Catholic. Both teams enter the match with 11-1 records.

The Gators won the earlier meeting at home, beating the Mighty Mikes, 3-0.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

