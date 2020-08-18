Quaker Valley halts team workouts after off-campus exposure to covid-19
By:
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 | 6:13 PM
Quaker Valley suspended all workouts by its sports teams after learning several athletes were exposed to covid-19 at an off-campus gathering, the school announced Tuesday.
“We are working swiftly to identify all student-athletes who were in attendance at this non-school event so that they can quarantine, and the remaining student-athletes can resume voluntary workouts,” Quakers athletic director Mike Mastroianni said in an email.
The gathering took place Saturday.
This is the last week for offseason workouts for PIAA teams. Fall sports teams are scheduled to start practice next Monday.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
