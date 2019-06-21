Quaker Valley to honor Class of ’19 in Sports Hall of Fame

By: Staff Reports

Friday, June 21, 2019 | 5:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley safety Darren Rogers calls a defensive play during training camp Friday August 12, 2005.

The Quaker Valley Sports Hall of Fame announced the inductees for its Class of 2019.

The honorees include the 2006 hockey team and the 2006-07 girls tennis teams, along with three athletes: Justin Hughes, Darren Rogers and Catherine Stewart.

“Once again, we are extremely impressed with the qualifications of another hall of fame class,” athletic director Mike Mastroianni said.

“The credentials of the Class of 2019 are remarkable and unquestioned. Our athletic department and school district are very fortunate to have had such distinguished contributors.”

• The 2006 Quaker Valley hockey team, coached by Hall of Famer Kevin Quinn, won the Penguins Cup and then won the state title, 9-2, over Penncrest.

• The 2006 and ’07 girls tennis teams each will be inducted. Coached by Jeff Sebastian, they were each WPIAL champions and PIAA runners-up.

Their combined record was 40-2.

• Stewart (2008) was the No. 1 singles player for three years, including the 2006 and ‘07 WPIAL championship seasons. She was 85-8 in her high school career and claimed three MAC and WPIAL singles titles. She was a three-time PIAA finalist and was an All-American. She continued her career at Brown.

• Hughes (1999) was a point guard for Mastroianni from 1997-99. He was a three-year starter that helped QV win the 1997 WPIAL title. He went on to play at Rochester.

• Rogers (2006) was a nine-time letter winner competing in track, basketball and football. He was a two-time state qualifier in the 100-meter hurdles and was captain of the basketball team. In football, he was an all-state quarterback/defensive back who went on to play at Kent State and Gardner-Webb. He also played professionally in Europe.

The Class of 2019 will be inducted at a brunch and awards ceremony Sept. 29, at Sewickley Heights Golf Club. Tickets will go on sale in August.

The group also will be recognized at the varsity football game Sept. 27.

For more information, contact Gene Klein at [email protected]

