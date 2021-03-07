Shaler bowler a quick study, earns trip to regionals

Sunday, March 7, 2021

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Lang reacts by jumping after she completed a frame sweep of strikes in a match. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Sydney Lang throws a strike, completing a frame sweep of strikes in a match against North Allegheny on Jan. 13 at Perry Park Lanes in Wexford. Previous Next

Sydney Lang enjoyed having an opportunity to ease into being a member of the Shaler varsity bowling team.

Watching and learning and learning from a deep Titans team that qualified for states last season gave Lang, whose primary sport is softball, time to learn.

That eagerness to learn hasn’t faded since she bumped up to varsity.

“I feel like I learn something new every time I practice,” Lang said. “I want to have another throw worth of experience with every frame. I want to learn and to continue to better myself as bowler and better everyone as a team. I want us to be proud of what we can put out on the lanes.”

Lang put on a performance for everyone to be proud of during her first appearance at the WPIBL championships.

Lang earned her first trip to regionals by placing 21st. Lang finished with a 471 series and a high game of 172.

Having time to improve on junior varsity was a major boost for Lang, who was eager to improve.

“It was honestly a great experience for me with it being my first year,” Lang said. “I didn’t know how complex of a sport it could be. Those girls helped shape me into the bowler I am today.”

Shaler coach Shawn Pilyih was impressed with Lang’s progress.

“It’s been unbelievable how fast she grew from a bowler not on varsity last year to being in our anchor spot this year,” Pilyih said. “She’s really improved a ton.”

Lang was one of four Shaler bowlers to qualify for regionals. Lexi Pilyih finished 15th and qualified for the second straight season, while Meghan Schwab and Macey Prosser moved on due to their averages from the regular season.

“All four girls struggled in their first game,” Shawn Pilyih said. “They never gave up and improved in Games 2 and 3.”

Lang decided to start bowling varsity last season. She picked up the game because her mom had bowled and she thought it was fun.

While the nuances of the game were new to her, Lang felt she could add value because she knew how to be a good teammate.

That helped Lang clear her first major hurdle at the WPIBL championships.

“That was a first for me,” Lang said. “I know from aside from bowling, I know how a team is supposed to help one another and grow and get better. If noticed my ball would move this way if I do this, my teammate would help me interpret that and we would be able to figure out what to do next.”

