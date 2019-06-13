Shaler Area coaches weigh in on public-private school playoff debate

By: Josh Harlan

Thursday, June 13, 2019 | 7:05 PM

Who the opponents are on the Shaler Area girls basketball team’s schedule is of no great concern to coach Cornelious Nesbit.

Whatever Nesbit needs to do to keep his team prepared is of utmost importance. When it comes to what he thinks of the “Parity in Interscholastic Athletics Act,” Nesbit is agreeable either way.

The law, introduced by state Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence), would have public and private schools compete for separate state championships and eliminate strict transfer rules.

“Like a lot of other states, I think separating the private and public schools works,” Nesbit said. “I don’t see an issue with it. .. I am a coach that will play with whatever rules are in place. It’s my job to make my team as good as they can be.”

The bill would split public and nonpublic schools in eight team sports that showed a statistical disparity: football, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball. The teams would only be divided for the PIAA playoffs, according to Bernstine, not during the regular season or for the district playoffs.

“This impacts hundreds of thousands of students,” said Bernstine while announcing his legislation at a news conference in Harrisburg. “This legislation is not just about trophies and rings and banners. This is also about making sure students are protected.”

The plan would have a public and nonpublic state champion crown. Those teams would then meet to determine the overall champion.

Not all parties involved see a quick fix to this problem. Soon after Bernstine’s announcement, the PIAA pushed back.

PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi described the legislation as “poorly crafted” and an “end-around of the (State Athletic) Oversight Committee.”

Changing the transfer rules would lead to more accusations of coaches attempting to lure players to different districts.

One thing Nesbit also hopes to see change is the perception of coaches at private schools. While there are some who have been implemented in recruiting players, it isn’t a problem running rampant.

“I also believe that not every coach who coaches at a private school recruits kids,” Nesbit said. “I know a lot of them who don’t actively recruit kids. There are some who do.”

Shaler tennis coach Brian Duermeyer would be in favor a split. Tennis was not a sport mentioned that would have a separate postseason.

“The benefit would be fairness,” Duermeyer said. “We all know the private schools have different resources and use them to benefit their programs.”