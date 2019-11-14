Shaler notes: Duquesne-bound Cam Mbalo among Shaler athletes making college choices

Thursday, November 14, 2019 | 5:20 PM

Submitted Tori Martrano, Nick Rispoli, Rylee Wilson and Cam Mbalo signed national letters of intent Nov. 13.

Four Shaler Area athletes signed national letters of intent last Wednesday.

Cam Mbalo, who set the Titans’ record in the triple jump and won the WPIAL Class AAA title last season, signed with Duquesne University. Mbalo, who also qualified for the indoor state championship last season, competed in the New Balance Nationals last June in North Carolina.

Shaler pitcher Nick Rispoli committed to Division I Dayton, while softball player Tori Martrano chose Clarion and lacrosse player Rylee Wilson picked Indiana (Pa.).

New wrestling coach

First-year Titans wrestling coach Ethan Swope will have quite the legacy to live up to.

In the past 55 seasons, Shaler has only had three coaches. Drew D’Agostino stepped down after last season after leading the program since 2006. Before that, Ric LaFerriere guided the Titans to a 247-99-1 record in the previous 19 seasons. LaFerriere replaced Bob Siar Sr., who guided the team for 23 years from 1965-1987 and compiled a mark of 245-83-6.

Swope, a graduate of DuBois High School, wrestled for Division II Gannon. During his four-year career, Swope finished with a 58-34 record and racked up seven pins.

Slow start

Shaler’s hockey team (0-7) has had a hard time finding its offensive touch during PIHL Class AA play. The Titans have been limited to 11 goals and only had one game — a 4-3 loss to Hempfield — decided by less than a two-goal margin.

William Junker, Justin Newton and Sam Stayduhar are tied for the team lead with four points. Junker and Newton have each scored three goals.

Making his mark

Shaler graduate J.P. Holtz has found a role in the National Football League.

Holtz, who went to Pitt and was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns, has started the last three games at tight end for the Chicago Bears.

Holtz caught two passes for 23 yards. Before this season, Holtz hadn’t appeared in any games. Earlier this season, Holtz appeared in a game with the Washington Redskins on special teams and recorded an assist on a tackle.

Signing with Sasquatch

Patrick Gumto, who pitches at Cal (Pa.), signed with the Spearfish (S.D.) Sasquatch.

Gumto will pitch for the Sasquatch during the summer in the Expedition League. Last season with the Vulcans, Gumto finished with a 4-1 record in 20 appearances with a 6.08 ERA.

