Soccer success helps Greensburg CC put best foot forward in Class A Trib Cup competition

By:

Friday, July 17, 2020 | 11:44 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Tyler Solis presents his team with the WPIAL championship trophy after the Centurions defeated Winchester Thurston in the Class A final Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Highmark Stadium.

The Greensburg Central Catholic boys and girls soccer teams played for WPIAL gold on Nov. 1 and earned a split decision with the GCC girls settling for silver and the boys winning gold.

However, when it came to 2019-20 Class A Trib Cup, it was a unanimous decision in favor of the Centurions.

After a couple of runner-up years, Greensburg Central Catholic kicked its way to the top of the HSSN Trib Cup Class A standings.

“What was really nice was that we played back-to-back,” Greensburg Central Catholic athletic director Dan Mahoney said about the finals at Highmark Stadium. “So that was an exciting night, not only for both of our teams but also for our entire school and the student body.”

GCC earned points in nine fall and winter sports, led by a WPIAL and PIAA championship run by the girls golf team featuring the Zambruno twins, Ella and Meghan.

“The two twins are going to be juniors and led the way for our five-girl roster that did an outstanding job,” Mahoney said. “Fortunately they are all back for hopefully the upcoming fall season.”

The HSSN Trib Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

Schools earn 10 points for a playoff berth, an additional 10 points for a section championship, 50 points for a WPIAL or PIAA championship and 25 points for a district or state runner-up.

In July, the weekly Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to the six cup champions.

Click here to watch our podcast interview with Dan Mahoney.

Greensburg Central Catholic held off the challenge of defending champion Sewickley Academy by 30 points in the second closest of the six cup races. Winchester Thurston, Bishop Canevin, and in its final year, Vincentian Academy rounded out the top five.

Here are the final Class A standings in the 2019-2020 HSSN Trib Cup:

1. Greensburg Central Catholic – 355

2. Sewickley Academy – 325

3. Winchester Thurston – 270

4. Bishop Canevin – 260

5. Vincentian Academy – 160

6. Clairton – 130

7. Rochester –115

8. West Greene – 110

9. Cornell – 100

9. Ellis School – 100

11. Eden Christian Academy – 80

12. Geibel Catholic – 70

12. Springdale – 70

14. Avella – 50

14. California – 50

16. Aquinas Academy – 30

16. Imani Christian – 30

16. Nazareth Prep – 30

19. Beaver County Christian – 20

19. Leechburg – 20

19. Monessen – 20

19. Union – 20

23. Jefferson-Morgan – 10

23. St. Joseph – 10

23. Trinity Christian – 10

23. Western Beaver – 10

27. Mapletown – 0

27. Quigley Catholic – 0

27. Summit Academy – 0

