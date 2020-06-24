South Park’s Maura Huwalt wins Trib HSSN Best of the Century tournament

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | 1:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park’s Maura Huwalt competes in the girls Class AA shot put finals during the PIAA track and field state championships May 25, 2019 at Shippensburg University. Previous Next

The HSSN June Madness results have been tabulated in the championship of the girls bracket to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

She was a WPIAL and PIAA champion eight times in her golden high school career. Now she has one more accolade to add to her collection.

In the girls finals of HSSN’s May/June Madness tournament, Maura Huwalt of South Park defeated Rachel Martindale of North Allegheny.

One of the bracket’s three 2019 alumni, Huwalt seemed to get stronger in her five wins. Her closest match was her first-round victory, where she garnered 58% of the votes.

Huwalt had 61% of the votes in the championship match.

The current Auburn Tigers track and field team member combined with Martindale to set the highest vote total on the girls side of the bracket during the event.

The Trib HSSN Battle of the Century winners, Spencer Lee of Franklin Regional for the boys and Maura Huwalt for the girls, will be featured in a special Rebel Yell podcast later this week.

Tags: North Allegheny, South Park