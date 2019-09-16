The Daily 3: What to watch today in WPIAL sports

Sunday, September 15, 2019 | 10:43 PM

On a busy night of girls soccer in the WPIAL, the marquee matchup is a battle for first place in Section 2 between two of the last three undefeated teams in Class AAAA.

Moon visits Peters Township in a clash between 4-0 teams atop their section.

The Indians are 6-0 overall, and the Tigers chime in at 5-0.

They split their regular-season meetings a year ago with Moon winning 2-1 and Peters Township claiming a convincing 5-0 victory in the rematch.

These programs are used to success as each has captured two district championships this decade.

They also met in the playoffs eight years ago when the Indians eliminated the Tigers in the Class AAA quarterfinals 3-2.

3-AA soccer showdowns

A game and a half separate the top six teams in Section 3-AA girls soccer.

Those six teams all face each other Monday.

Mt. Pleasant and Yough are 3-1 in section, Waynesburg Central and South Park are 2-1 and Brownsville and Southmoreland are 1-2.

The matches are:

• Waynesburg Central at Mt. Pleasant

• Brownsville at Yough

• Southmoreland at South Park

Sectional golf postseason

The forecast for Monday is good with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s.

One could say it’s a perfect day to spend the afternoon on the golf course.

The WPIAL thinks so. It will set the fields for the upcoming district individual boys golf finals with the sectionals.

Eight sections in Class AAA and nine in Class AA will hold their sectional tournaments with the top six golfers from each section qualifying for the WPIAL individual championships.

The AAA host schools for sectionals will be Greensburg Salem, Ringgold, Butler, Central Catholic, Blackhawk, McKeesport, Upper St. Clair and Knoch.

The AA host schools are Valley, Yough, Vincentian Academy, Bentworth, Union, Central Valley, Serra Catholic, Jefferson-Morgan and Rochester.

