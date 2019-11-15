The Herald Spotlight Athlete: Shady Side Academy’s Callie Davis

Friday, November 15, 2019 | 5:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Callie Davis (right) celebrates her goal with Autumn Casey during their girls PIAA Class A first round state playoff game against Everett Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Hampton High School.

Callie Davis, a senior and forward on the Shady Side Academy soccer team, was instrumental in helping SSA claim the WPIAL Class A championship. In the playoffs, she scored a pair of goals and had two assists against Riverside, two goals and an assist against OLSH and three goals and an assist in the semifinals against Bentworth. In SSA’s first-round game in the PIAA championships, she scored three goals. She also plays squash for SSA.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Spotlight Athlete:

What is your favorite part of the meal on Thanksgiving Day?

Pumpkin pie.

You’ve been playing soccer since you were 4. What got you interested?

I started playing soccer because both of my parents played when they were young and loved it.

Would you rather go to a Steelers, Pirates or Penguins game?

Pens game.

Who is your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Molly Skvorak (SSA goalie).

Approximately how many texts do you send and receive a day?

I couldn’t even begin to count.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Any flavor of ice cream at Churn.

Who would be your dream date?

Tom Holland.

Who would you like to see disappear from public view?

A few referees from some of my past games come to mind.

What three people, famous or not famous, would you like to sit down with and interview?

The Rose family from Schitt’s Creek.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Skiing anywhere in the Rockies.

If you could go somewhere you’ve never been before, where would you go?

Greece.

What kind of music do you like to listen to?

I really like Khalid.

What’s your favorite fast food restaurant?

Moe’s.

What would make up your favorite all-time meal?

Steak & fries, and ice cream, of course.

People would be surprised to know that you …

Hated soccer when I started. I used to ask to be subbed off.

