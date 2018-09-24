Thomas Jefferson’s Deabner shines in early-season games

By: Ray Fisher

Monday, September 24, 2018 | 7:45 PM

Notebook items from the Thomas Jefferson High School campus:

• WR/DB Dan Deabner has been instrumental in the early season success of the TJ football team.

Through three games, Deabner led the Jaguars in receiving and had accounted for close to 500 yards in total offense.

The 6-foot, 180-pound junior had 13 receptions for 386 yards and six touchdowns, 85 yards and one score on just three rushing attempts, and three punt returns for 10 yards (with two fair catches).

“I think my season has been going good, but I still have a lot to work on,” Deabner said. “Our goal each year is to win states, but we have to take it one game at a time before thinking too far ahead.”

Deabner, who is one of the fastest players — if not the fastest player — on the team with a 4.6 time in the 40, averaged an impressive 29.7 yards per catch. Against Indiana, he bolted to a 70-yard score on the ground.

Deabner, a shooting guard on the TJ boys basketball team, also had one interception and, defensively, ranked among the team leaders in tackles.

TJ owned a lofty 49 ppg scoring average in winning its first three games, and averaged 453 yards in total offense.

“We have been playing very well,” Deabner said, “but we have a lot of improvement from here until the playoffs.

“Our strengths (on offense) are both on the ground and in the air; having the ability to do both has helped us a lot.”

• It was a historic night on Sept. 15 for the TJ football factory.

For the first time ever, Thomas Jefferson and Indiana met on the football field.

It proved to be a longer ride home than usual for the Indians, who suffered a 49-14 conference loss at TJ Stadium.

Senior RB Max Shaw rushed for 132 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns, while junior QB Shane Stump passed for 196 yards and two scores. Shaw also led the TJ defense with seven unassisted tackles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

The Jaguars possess a potent, quick-strike offense, outscoring the opposition 70-14 in the first quarter, 35-7 in the second quarter, and 105-21 in the first half.

The TJ gridders held a 147-28 overall scoring edge through three games.

• Preston Lutz, a senior midfielder, scored three times as TJ blanked Gateway, 3-0, in recent Section 4-3A boys soccer matchup.

Two days later, Jack Sella, a sophomore midfielder for the Jaguard, netted the winning goal in a 1-0 win against South Fayette, breaking the ice in the scoring column with 38 seconds left in the first overtime.

“This very young team is playing well,” coach Michael “Doc” Kulish said, “but there is a lot of room for growth and maturation on the field. Each game brings them closer to playing together as a team.

“Our senior leadership has been outstanding in molding this concept. Seth Thompson, Ty Folk, Preston Lutz, Jeremy Marshall, A.J. Meshanko and Zach Prezioso are the starting seniors that have exemplified great leadership to the younger athletes, along with Kyle Funkhouser, Jacob Vrabel, Nate Hopkins, Connor Dalton and Justin Scott.”

Three freshmen who have been receiving a considerable amount of playing time are A.J. Getsy, Luke Giger and Marshall Richter. Trystan Alava is a sophomore starter, while sophomore Anthony Bekavac plays a variety of positions.

Two other starters include juniors Jack Wessel, at goalkeeper, and Justin Finnegan, a center-midfielder. Will Morano, a junior defender, is a top sub.

Following the win against South Fayette, the Jaguars were 3-1-1 in Section 4-3A and 4-2-1 overall. All four victories were shutouts.

Wessel was credited with three shutouts. He and Dalton shared the fourth.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

Tags: Thomas Jefferson