Top 19 of ’19: Trib HSSN breaks down the top stories of the year — No. 11

By:

Saturday, December 21, 2019 | 9:10 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Anthony Chiccitt runs with the ball during a game against Moon on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Bethel Park.

The 2019 high school sports season is nearly in the books.

While we anxiously look ahead to 2020, let’s reflect on the district high school sports scene over the last 12 months.

Here is a look back at the top 19 stories from around the WPIAL in 2019.

HSSN Top 19 in ’19: No. 11 — Fight for survival

It wasn’t something he planned as 2019 began, but Bethel Park junior Anthony Chiccitt became an inspiration to many in Western Pennsylvania and beyond.

Chiccitt was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in February.

Instead of taking time away from the Black Hawks baseball team while he underwent chemotherapy treatments throughout the spring, Chiccitt continued to play and play well.

He hit over .300 and was the Hawks’ starting shortstop for nearly every game as Bethel Park finished 15-5, won Section 3-6A and reached the district semifinals.

Chiccett was the starting quarterback for Bethel Park this past fall, passing for 1,082 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 159 yards and three scores in helping the Black Hawks (7-4) reach the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Here’s a look at the rest of the top stories of the year:

No. 19 — Big Ben strikes often

No. 18 — Near perfect on the pitch

No. 17 — Five golden rings

No. 16 — Bucs title run is now a teenager

No. 15 — Worldly results lead to district and state gold

No. 14 — Black out

No. 13 — Big time ballers

No. 12 — Four decade wait is over

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Bethel Park