Trib HSSN boys bowler of the week: Hopewell’s Christopher George

By: Michael Love

Friday, December 28, 2018 | 5:03 PM

Hopewell senior Christopher George has rocketed to the top of the individual average list in the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League.

George leads the Northwest section and is second overall in boys average through the four December matches.

He put down 2,716 pins through 12 games in Hopewell’s four December matchups for a 226.33 average.

George is one of five in the Northwest with at least a 200 average. He leads Ambridge senior Ryan Adams (222.42) by four pins for the section lead.

He recorded a 718 series and a season-best 279 game in his most recent outing. His top series total stands at 721.

George hopes to make a charge when the playoff tournaments begin in February.

He placed 36th at the 2017 Western Regional boys singles tournament and looked to improve his standing at the same event last March.

However, George didn’t have the finish he had hoped and slid to 72nd.

But that tournament is in his rearview mirror, and he hopes to hold off the challenges from the other top bowlers in his section over the remaining six weeks.

