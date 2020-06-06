Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinals results for Friday, June 5

By:

Saturday, June 6, 2020 | 12:02 PM

Trib HSSN May Madness

The HSSN June Madness results are in from Friday, June 5 in the quarterfinals of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

They say speed kills. That was the case in the first girls’ quarterfinals matchup as Lauryn Williams of Rochester raced past Christa Harmotto of Hopewell.

Williams earned 72% of the votes.

It was the widest margin of victory yet for one of the favorites in the girls’ bracket after a narrow victory over Sydney Bordonaro of Burrell in the first round and a more comfortable win over Madison Wiltrout of Connellsville in Round 2.

Williams now advances to the Final Four in the girls’ bracket. The Best of the Century semifinals are set to begin Tuesday, June 16.

HSSN’s June Madness now features one matchup every weekday alternating between the boys and girls the rest of the way. The next quarterfinals matchup in the boys’ bracket is on Monday. Voting ends for Spencer Lee vs. Malik Hooker at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Check out updated brackets here.

Tags: Hopewell, Rochester