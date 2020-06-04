Trib HSSN June Madness results for Wednesday, June 3

Thursday, June 4, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN June Madness results are in from Wednesday, June 3 in the second round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

It was a good day for a pair of northern school athletes as the Sweet 16 round in the Best of the Century has come to an end.

In the boys’ matchup, Neil Walker of Pine-Richland went yard in knocking off T.J. McConnell of Chartiers Valley as the MLB player bested the NBA player.

Walker earned 67% of the votes.

The girls’ second-round contest Wednesday was the second closest girls’ bracket result in the second round as Rachel Martindale of North Allegheny held off Hunter Robinson of Avonworth.

Martindale garnered 54% of the votes.

Walker in the boys’ bracket and Martindale in the girls’ bracket now advance to the quarterfinals, which begin Thursday.

HSSN’s June Madness now switches to one matchup every weekday, alternating between the boys and girls the rest of the way. The first quarterfinals matchup is set for the boys’ bracket on Thursday. Voting ends for Terrelle Pryor vs. A.Q. Shipley at 9 a.m. Friday.

