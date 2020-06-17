Trib HSSN June Madness semifinal results for Tuesday, June 16

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN June Madness results are in from Tuesday, June 16 in the first semifinals match of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

The NFL center from Moon High School was a perfect 3-0 against former quarterbacks in the first three rounds. However, his luck ran out going up against one of the top athletes to come out of the WPIAL.

Tyler Boyd of Clairton was the first to punch his ticket to next week’s finals with a victory over A.Q. Shipley of Moon.

Boyd garnered 59% of the votes.

The former running back, now professional wide receiver, will represent Bears nation and the black and gold in the finals.

Boyd now advances to the championship match in the boys’ bracket. The Best of the Century championships are Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23.

HSSN’s June Madness now features one semifinals matchup every weekday, alternating between the boys and girls the rest of the week. The first semifinals contest in the girls’ bracket is Wednesday. Voting ends for Lauryn Williams of Rochester vs. Maura Huwalt of South Park at 9 a.m. Thursday.

