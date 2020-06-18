Trib HSSN June Madness semifinal results for Wednesday, June 17

Thursday, June 18, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN June Madness results are in from Wednesday, June 17 in the second semifinals match of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

This was a victory for the youth and for field over track. Maura Huwalt, a 2019 South Park graduate, continued to throw aside her competition in impressive fashion as she eliminated top-seeded Lauryn Williams of Rochester.

Huwalt, a field champion in the discus, javelin and shot put, rolled past the great track star and speedy Williams in a 2-1 outcome.

Huwalt garnered 69% of the votes.

It is the third time in four matches that Huwalt has defeated an athlete known for running after wins over Annessa Schnur, Kaitlyn Orstein and now Williams.

Huwalt advances to the championship match in the girls’ bracket. The Best of the Century championships are Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23.

HSSN’s June Madness now features one semifinals matchup every weekday alternating between the boys and girls the rest of the week. The final semifinals contest in the boys’ bracket is Thursday. Voting ends for Spencer Lee of Franklin Regional vs. Luke Hagy of Mt. Lebanon at 9 a.m. Friday.

Check out updated brackets here.

