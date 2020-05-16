Trib HSSN May Madness results for Friday, May 15

Saturday, May 16, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Friday, May 15 in the opening round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

Both matchups were won comfortably by a three-star stud and a lightning fast runner, both from south of the city of Pittsburgh.

In the boys’ matchup, Luke Hagy of Mt. Lebanon knocked off Ryan Mundy of Woodland Hills as the Wolverines’ great suffered the same fate his team did against the Blue Devils his sophomore season in the final high school game played at Three Rivers Stadium.

Hagy earned 67% of the votes.

The girls’ first-round contest on Friday saw Breehana Jacobs of Laurel Highlands run past Makenna Marisa of Peters Township, knocking out the youngest member of the madness.

Jacobs garnered 59% of the votes.

Jacobs in the girls’ bracket and Hagy in the boys’ bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin Monday, May 25.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another first-round matchup Monday. Voting begins for Steve Breaston vs. Jonathan Baldwin and Annessa Schnur vs. Maura Huwalt at 9 a.m. Monday.

Tags: Laurel Highlands, Mt. lebanon, Peters Township, Woodland Hills