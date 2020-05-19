Trib HSSN May Madness results for Monday, May 18

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Monday, May 18 in the opening round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

One contest was a bit one-sided while the other was a back-and-forth close vote before the eventual winner pulled away.

In the boys’ matchup, Steve Breaston of Woodland Hills cruised past Jonathan Baldwin of Aliquippa in a showdown between two multi-sport athletes that reached the NFL.

Breaston earned 73% of the votes.

The girls’ first-round contest Monday saw Maura Huwalt of South Park rally to beat Annessa Schnur of Butler in the second largest vote total of the first round and the largest amount of votes cast for a girls opening round matchup.

Huwalt garnered 58% of the votes.

Huwalt in the girls’ bracket and Breaston in the boys’ bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin Monday, May 25.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another first-round matchup Tuesday. Voting ends for Ayden Owens vs. Brendan McKay and Jess Strom vs. Morgan Ryan at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

