Trib HSSN May Madness results for Thursday, May 7

By:

Friday, May 8, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Thursday, May 7 in the opening round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

In any election, you’ll hear folks say that every vote counts. That statement is so true when you look at the results from the boys and especially the girls May Madness matchups on Thursday.

In the girls’ thriller, the closest margin of the opening round voting thus far took place as both Kaitlyn Orstein of Mt. Lebanon and Maddie Holmberg of Hempfield earned 50% of the vote.

There were 337 total votes cast and Orstein moves on by ONE vote.

The boys first-round contest on Thursday also went down to the wire as Plum’s Pat McAfee came from behind to eliminate Aaron Donald of Penn Hills.

Down big early in the 24-hour voting, McAfee garnered 51% of the votes.

McAfee in the boys’ bracket and Orstein in the girls’ bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin Monday, May 25.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another first-round matchup Friday with voting for Natalie Bower vs. Nikki Doria and Sean Lee vs. Jordan Whitehead through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Check out the brackets here.

Tags: Mt. lebanon, Plum