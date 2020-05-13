Trib HSSN May Madness results for Tuesday, May 11

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Tuesday, May 12 in the opening round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

Both matchups were fairly close and were won by the most recent players who had plenty of district and state championship gold on their resume.

In the boys’ matchup, Phil Jurkovec of Pine-Richland edged Rushel Shell of Hopewell in the second closest boys first- round matchup to date.

Jurkovec earned 54% of the votes.

The girls first-round contest on Tuesday saw Amanda Palenchar of Derry knock off Meghan Schnur of Butler in the third closest margin of victory in the girls first round.

Palenchar garnered 59% of the votes.

Palenchar in the girls’ bracket and Jurkovec in the boys’ bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin Monday, May 25.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another first-round matchup Wednesday. Voting ends for Adam DiMichele vs. A.Q. Shipley and Christa Harmotto vs. Brianna Schwartz at 9 a.m. Thursday.

