Trib HSSN May Madness results for Tuesday, May 26

By:

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Tuesday, May 26 in the second round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

Both winners of these second-round matchups did so convincingly, winning by a slightly less margin than their first- round victories.

In the boys’ matchup, Malik Hooker of New Castle powered his way past Devin Wilson of Montour in a battle of athletes who did go head-to-head on the football field and the basketball court in the early years of this past decade.

Hooker earned 71% of the votes.

The girls’ second-round contest Tuesday saw Tabitha Bemis of Quaker Valley race past Meghan Klingenberg of Pine-Richland as the smaller school multi-sport athlete defeated the bigger school one-sport superstar.

Bemis garnered 64% of the votes.

Hooker in the boys’ bracket and Bemis in the girls’ bracket now advance to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled to begin Thursday, June 4.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another second-round matchup Wednesday. Voting ends for Pat McAfee vs. Steve Breaston and Maura Huwalt vs. Kaitlyn Orstein at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Check out updated brackets here.

Tags: Montour, New Castle, Pine-Richland, Quaker Valley