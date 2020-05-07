Trib HSSN May Madness results for Wednesday, May 6

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Wednesday, May 6 in the opening round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

Both wins were convincing as small school beat big school athletes in the boys’ contest while versatility once again beat out a single sport superstar in the girls’ bracket.

In the girls’ matchup, Becky Novacek of Hopewell raced past Cassidy Krug of Montour in a battle of girls who grew up west of the city of Pittsburgh.

Novacek earned 76% of the votes.

The boys first-round contest on Wednesday had Tyler Boyd of small school Clairton knock off Justin King of big school Gateway in a showdown between two great athletes who also starred in college and reached the NFL.

Boyd also garnered 76% of the votes.

Boyd in the boys’ bracket and Novacek in the girls’ bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin Monday, May 25.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another first-round matchup Thursday with voting ending for Kaitlyn Orstein vs. Maddie Holmberg and Aaron Donald vs. Pat McAfee at 9 a.m. Friday.

Check out the brackets here.

